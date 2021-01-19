UFC Unfiltered: Cody Garbrandt, Amanda Ribas & Nasrat Haqparast

Matt is still gallivanting in Abu Dhabi with Dana White and Din Thomas, so pal of the show Phoenix Carnevale is back to co-host today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

Jim and Phoenix begin the show breaking down all the action from UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar, including Max Holloway's masterful performance in the main event and some underdog KO wins from Li Jingliang and Alessio Di Chirico.

Amanda Ribas is the first guest to call in ahead of her matchup against Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257 on Saturday. She shares how being in a family of fighters has forged her path in MMA, how hard it is to stay away from the hotel candy spread while cutting weight, and her theory on what makes a great UFC champion.

Then, Nasrat Haqparast joins Jim and Phoenix on the show. He discusses how he's matured since his loss to Drew Dober, getting hooked on MMA after taking classes to lose weight as a teen, and his upcoming bout against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 257 this Saturday.

Finally, Cody Garbrandt closes the show with a candid conversation on everything from the struggles he endured while battling an infection that landed him in the hospital, recent injuries, the horrible effects covid-19 had on him, to a potential matchup against Jose Aldo.