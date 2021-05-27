UFC Unfiltered: Chuck Liddell

Listen To The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Featuring UFC Hall Of Famer Chuck Liddell
May. 27, 2021
Jim and Matt are joined by UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC light heavyweight champion, Chuck Liddell!
Chuck shares many great stories with the guys, including - stopping a bully from picking on a teenager in a mosh pit at Vans' Warped Tour, trying to convince Dana White to let him move up to heavyweight (and what makes him wish he did), and his second mixed martial arts bout of his career: a one-round, 30-minute match in a pit in Sao Paulo, Brazil.