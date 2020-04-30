UFC Unfiltered: Chris Weidman & Karyn Bryant

Matt and Jim start the show discussing Junior Dos Santos' new moustache and figuring out when Tony Ferguson's last loss was (spoiler: it's been a while).

Then, former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman joins the show to discuss accepting eight opponents since his fight against Jack Hermansson was cancelled, when he thinks his next fight will be and to lobby Matt to join Twitch.

Finally, Karyn Bryant calls in to share who has the best walk-outs, how she feels about UFC 249 as a huge Tony Ferguson fan, and Matt and her do a duet of some of Tyron Woodley's greatest hits.

Follow the show @UFCunfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com