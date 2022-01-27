 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered: Chris Weidman, Anthony Smith & Coach Eric Albarracin

Listen To The Latest Episode Of The UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Chris Weidman, Anthony Smith & Coach Eric Albarracin.
Jan. 27, 2022

Listen To The Latest Episode Of The UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Chris Weidman, Anthony Smith & Coach Eric Albarracin:

It's a party on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, coach "Captain" Eric Albarracin joins the show. He shares how he and Henry Cejudo helped Deiveson Figueiredo prepare a successful game plan against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270, explains how Cejudo went from Moreno's advocate on The Ultimate Fighter to opposing coach, and shares why he thinks he may be coaching five champions by the end of 2022.

Then, Anthony Smith joins the show. He explains why those who think Francis Ngannou pulled of a sweep in the fifth round of his title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 are mistaken, shares some of his favorite mid-fight conversations between Hector Lombard and Glover Teixeira, and reveals that the origin of his nickname "Lionheart" is, in fact, from a Jean Claude Van Damme movie.

"Lionheart" sticks around to talk with Chris Weidman. He shares how much he misses grabbing pizza with Matt and fellow Long Islanders, reveals how often he was recognized while in Colombia for stem cell treatment, and invites fellow UFC middleweights to come train with him.

