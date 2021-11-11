UFC Unfiltered: Champion Rose Namajunas, Chris Barnett, And Chris Curtis

An epic card at Madison Square Garden means it's an epic episode of UFC Unfiltered featuring three winners from UFC 268 -- including a surprise appearance from the strawweight champion herself, Rose Namajunas!

First, Jim and Matt talk to Chris Curtis after his knockout win against Phil Hawes. He shares the colorful corner advice UFC middleweight Sean Strickland yelled just before the fight ended, what it was like living in Sam Alvey's house for four years, and how it felt to make his UFC debut at Madison Square Garden.

Then, Jim and Matt break down their favorite moments from UFC 268, including Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler's fight of the night showdown to start the main card and Marlon "Chito" Vera's KO victory of Frankie Edgar.

Chris Barnett joins next after his highlight-reel spinning wheel kick TKO win against Gian Villante. Chris reveals why the spinning heel kick that earned him the victory is special to him, shares stories about getting into fights at clubs after dance battles, and opens up about why he decided to share the spotlight with Villante after their fight.

After Matt tells Jim about a chance encounter with Drew Dober on his way home from UFC 268, Rose Namajunas closes the show after she defended the UFC Strawweight title against Zhang Weili in Saturday's co-main event. She reveals what she liked and did not like after watching her five-round rematch with Zhang, describes an injury during training camp that almost caused her to cancel the fight, and gives some tips on how to stay in an ice bath for ten minutes.

