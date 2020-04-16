UFC Unfiltered: Calvin Kattar & Brett Okamoto

No fights? No problem for Matt and Jim! They begin today's show recapping Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones' latest Twitter beef and Matt shares his thoughts on Anthony Smith's recent encounter with a home invader.

Then, ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto joins the guys to offer the latest insights on the recently announced UFC 249 card targeted for May 9th, the mystical "Fight Island," and much more!

UFC featherweight Calvin Kattar closes out the show by sharing what fans can expect in his matchup against Jeremy Stephens and how he deals with adversity after a tough loss.

Follow the show @UFCunfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com