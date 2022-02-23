UFC Unfiltered: Bryce Mitchell And Stars Of Cobra Kai Martin & Jesse Kove

Sensei John Kreese and his son join undefeated UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell as guests on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, after Matt recaps his eventful weekend cornering Serra/Longo MMA fighters, Bryce Mitchell joins the show ahead of his bout against Edson Barboza at UFC 272. He shares what compelled him to drop a mixtape, reveals he had a vision in his dreams about a fight in the UFC, and gives updates on the tornado shelter he's having built on his farm in Arkansas.

Then, after Jim and Matt recap the action from UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill, Martin & Jesse Kove from the Netflix series Cobra Kai make their UFC Unfiltered debut. Before Jesse discusses working with UFC legends Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell on the movie D-Day: Battle of Omaha Beach, Martin opens up about what made him reprise the role of Sensei John Kreese for Cobra Kai, and offers some behind-the-scenes stories about working on films with stars like Alan Alda and Kevin Costner.

