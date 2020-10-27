 Skip to main content
Athletes

UFC Unfiltered: Brian Ortega

Listen to the newest episode of UFC Unfiltered featuring Brian Ortega!
Oct. 27, 2020

Jim and Matt break down all the action from Saturday's long-anticipated matchup between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje!

Jim and Matt break down all the action from Saturday's long-anticipated matchup between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje!

All the key moments from the card are dissected by Jim and Matt, including Khabib's surprise retirement after his win and Robert Whittaker's decisive victory against Jared Cannonier in the co-main event. 

Then, after Matt reveals the latest in his VR escapades, Brian Ortega joins the show. He discusses when a possible title fight against Alexander Volkanovski could happen, how surprised he was by the response of friends when he suffered his first loss in the UFC, and why he decided to go lobster fishing with his bare hands. He also breaks news about what happened to his entire team during his latest training camp.

Listen to the episode here:

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC Fight Pass (sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com)

Tags
UFC Unfiltered
Podcast
Brian Ortega
Athletes

Justin Gaethje: Journey To UFC Champion

Follow Justin Gaethje's journey to becoming the UFC lightweight interim champion. Gaethje takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the unification of the lightweight belt at UFC 254

Watch the Video
UFC Return to Fight Island Image with Tropical Trees
Fight Island

UFC Fight Island - Everything you need to know

Where is UFC Fight Island, what's the Fight Island Schedule, what fights are on Fight Island, and more

More