UFC Unfiltered: Bobby Green, Misha Cirkunov, and guest co-host Din Thomas

Feb. 24, 2022

Listen To The Latest Episode Of The UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Bobby Green and Misha Cirkunov, and guest co-host Din Thomas

Din Thomas fills in as co-host to help Matt preview UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green!

First, after Matt gives Din a hard time for letting Colby Covington diss him during an interview, Misha Cirkunov makes his UFC Unfiltered debut ahead of his bout against Wellington Turman. After he explains why judo will never be as popular in America as Brazilian jiu-jitsu, he explains how going to local YMCA's to train helped shape him into the fighter he is today, and gives some tips to tourists visiting Las Vegas.

Then, after Matt reveals how Starbucks helped him stick to his diet, Bobby Green calls in ahead of his main event bout against Islam Makhachev this Saturday at the UFC Apex. He opens up about how accurate Din's analysis is on his fighting style, details why he believes Makhachev is underestimating his wrestling ability, and shares why he has not changed his approach to fighting throughout his entire 18-fight UFC career thus far.

