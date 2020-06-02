UFC Unfiltered: Billy Quarantillo and Brandon Royval

Matt and Jim recap all the action from Saturday's UFC Fight Night headlined by Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns, and the latest UFC news including their thoughts on what should be next for Jon Jones.

First, Matt explains why, as a Jiu Jitsu man, he enjoyed Billy Quarantillo's performance against Spike Carlyle on Saturday night. They also go over Gilbert Burns' dominant performance against former champ Tyron Woodley and offer their take on what's next for the two welterweights.

Then, UFC flyweight Brandon Royval joins the show to discuss why he was disappointed in his UFC debut on Saturday despite getting a submission win over veteran Tim Elliott. He also reveals why he got so emotional during his post-fight interview while talking about his day job.

UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo also calls in to share his thoughts on opponent Spike Carlyle's decision to walk away from a dominant position with time still left in the round during their match and who he thinks his next opponent should be.

Finally, Matt and Jim close the show reviewing their (not so great) picks for the main card of UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns.

Follow the show @UFCunfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com