UFC Unfiltered: Beneil Dariush & Robert Whittaker

First, lightweight Beneil Dariush joins the guys to discuss how he got through his wedding despite trying to cut weight, how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic while owning a Martial Arts school, and his upcoming fight against Scott Holtzman this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik. He also talks about training with Justin Gaethje as a Tony Ferguson stand-in (Did he do the El Cucuy Dance?), and who he thinks has the edge when Gaethje faces Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Then, Matt and Jim break down all the action from this weekend's card, including Derek Brunson's upset TKO victory over Edmen Shahbazyan and Jennifer Maia's first round armbar against Joanne Calderwood.

Robert Whittaker closes out the show by dedicating his knee stomps against Darren Till to Yoel Romero, making sure Matt isn't a camper at VR, and discussing his likely upcoming opponent, Jared Cannonier.

