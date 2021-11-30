 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered: Beneil Dariush, Josh Emmett, & Guest Co-host Pearl Gonzalez

Jim is joined by Pearl Gonzalez, co-host of the UFC Fight Pass show "Extra Rounds" on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered, along with Beneil Dariush and Josh Emmett 
Nov. 30, 2021

Beniel Dariush is today’s first guest, covering a handful of topics. Giving details on why he accepted a bout against Islam Makhachev next February, details on his new Tesla is after calling out Elon Musk during a post-fight interview, and how his daughter being born has changed his outlook on life. 

Then, Josh Emmett calls in ahead of his fight against Dan Ige at UFC 269 on December 11th. Giving insight to the recovery process after suffering multiple injuries during his "Fight of the Year" contender against Shane Burgos, and telling which of his past injuries was the hardest to recover from. Also touching on what he thinks of fighters who try to analyze their opponent's body language before fights. 

