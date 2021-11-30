UFC Unfiltered: Beneil Dariush, Josh Emmett, & Guest Co-host Pearl Gonzalez

Beniel Dariush is today’s first guest, covering a handful of topics. Giving details on why he accepted a bout against Islam Makhachev next February, details on his new Tesla is after calling out Elon Musk during a post-fight interview, and how his daughter being born has changed his outlook on life.

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

Then, Josh Emmett calls in ahead of his fight against Dan Ige at UFC 269 on December 11th. Giving insight to the recovery process after suffering multiple injuries during his "Fight of the Year" contender against Shane Burgos, and telling which of his past injuries was the hardest to recover from. Also touching on what he thinks of fighters who try to analyze their opponent's body language before fights.

Remember to subscribe, rate, review and follow the show on Instagram!

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram