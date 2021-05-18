UFC Unfiltered: Beneil Dariush, Felicia Spencer, Theo Rossi & Phoenix Carnevale

Guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale joins Jim for today's episode of UFC Unfiltered to break down all the action from UFC 262!

First, Jim and Phoenix discuss some of their favorite moments from Saturday's fights, including Edson Barboza's wild knockout of Shane Burgos and Charles Oliveira's come-from-behind win against Michael Chandler for the lightweight belt. They also share their take on Dana White's latest comments that Derrick Lewis will most likely be Francis Ngannou's next opponent this summer.

Then, actor Theo Rossi joins the show to promote his latest movie, Army of the Dead. He tells a story about when he had to wait tables for Tank Abbot and the Shamrock brothers, shares some of his favorite UFC moments he's seen in-person and breaks down some of the struggles that both fighters and actors must overcome in their careers.

Felicia Spencer joins the show next ahead of her bout against Norma Dumont Viana this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt. She details what she sees as the future of the women's featherweight division, reveals what it's like to face Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg as compared to other UFC fighters, and offers her take on why she prefers not to watch scary movies alone.

Beneil Dariush closes the show after his win against Tony Ferguson in UFC 262's co-main event. He reveals how Tesla reacted when he called out Elon Musk in his Octagon interview, shares why he thinks he may be next in line for a title shot, and details why a potential match against Justin Gaethje stresses him out.

