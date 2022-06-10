UFC Unfiltered: Beneil Dariush, Co-Host Brett Okamoto & UFC 275 Preview

Listen To The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Featuring Beneil Dariush, Guest Co-Host Brett Okamoto And A UFC 275 Preview
Jun. 10, 2022
Hear Matt and guest co-host Brett Okamoto talk with Beneil Dariush, and preview UFC 275, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!
First, Matt and today's co-host, ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto, kick off the show. After Brett reveals how Michael Bisping made him miss a flight for the first and only time, he and Matt preview UFC 275 this weekend in Singapore. They discuss why Rose Namajunas losing the title is more motivation for Joanna Jedrzejczyk to perform against Zhang Weili, whether or not Taila Santos has the skillset needed to defeat UFC Women's Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, in the co-main event, and why the UFC Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira has a clear path to victory against Jiri Prochazka in the main event.
Then, Beneil Dariush joins the show. He reveals his reaction to Conor McGregor bashing him on Twitter, explains what common mistake Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje made when they faced Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight belt, and shares why he might be open to taking a fight with someone ranked below him.
Matt and Brett close the show by previewing the rest of the card on UFC 275, including the UFC Flyweight showdown between Manel Kape and Rogerio Bontorin, and the featured bout of the prelims between UFC Middleweights Brendan Allen and Jacob Malkoun.
