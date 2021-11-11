UFC Unfiltered: Ben Rothwell, Cynthia Calvillo and co-host Din Thomas

Two fighters on the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez card join Matt and guest co-host Din Thomas on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Matt and Din are joined by Ben Rothwell ahead of his co-main event bout against Marcos Rogério de Lima this Saturday at the UFC Apex. After he deals with some technical issues, Ben discusses how fulfilling it is to see students at his MMA academy become more confident, why he feels he's in the best shape of his career at age 40, and what video game characters he resembles.

Then, Cynthia Calvillo closes the show ahead of her bout against Andrea Lee at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez. She shares how she became a professional MMA fighter after picking up the sport at age 23, the changes she has made in her mentality after her last fight, what her hobbies are, and what it's like being a proud dog mom.

