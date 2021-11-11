 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Ben Rothwell, Cynthia Calvillo and co-host Din Thomas

Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring: Ben Rothwell, Cynthia Calvillo & Din Thomas
Nov. 11, 2021

Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring: Ben Rothwell, Cynthia Calvillo & Din Thomas

Two fighters on the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez card join Matt and guest co-host Din Thomas on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Matt and Din are joined by Ben Rothwell ahead of his co-main event bout against Marcos Rogério de Lima this Saturday at the UFC Apex. After he deals with some technical issues, Ben discusses how fulfilling it is to see students at his MMA academy become more confident, why he feels he's in the best shape of his career at age 40, and what video game characters he resembles.

Then, Cynthia Calvillo closes the show ahead of her bout against Andrea Lee at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez. She shares how she became a professional MMA fighter after picking up the sport at age 23, the changes she has made in her mentality after her last fight, what her hobbies are, and what it's like being a proud dog mom.

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Tags
UFC Unfiltered
Cynthia Calvillo
Ben Rothwell
Aljamain Sterling reacts after the conclusion of his bantamweight bout against Pedro Munhoz of Brazil during the UFC 238 event at the United Center on June 8, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

In Aljamain Sterling’s Corner: Episode 1 The Training…

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling talks about what teammate Al Iaquinta brings to their training sessions. Presented by Hospital for Special Surgery.

Watch the Video
Aljamain Sterling recounts the troubling childhood that helped shape him into the UFC bantamweight sensation he is today.
Athletes

In Aljamain Sterling’s Corner: Episode 2 | The Mentor

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling on a key member of his team, Dave Mattana, who has guided Sterling from the wrestling room to the golf course.

Watch the Video
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Aljamain Sterling raises his hands after facing Raphael Assuncao of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Z
Athletes

In Aljamain Sterling’s Corner: Episode 3 | The Doctors

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling reveals how HSS physicians Drs. Robert Hotchkiss and Osric King got him back into the Octagon. Presented by Hospital for Special Surgery

Watch the Video