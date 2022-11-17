UFC Unfiltered | Andre Fialho, Jack Della Maddalena, UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Preview

Set to make his fifth appearance in the Octagon this year on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac main card, Andre explains why he thinks staying incredibly active is beneficial for him ahead of his fight vs. Muslim Salikhov.
The former amateur boxer turned MMA fighter then shares why he holds Luke Rockhold in such high regard as a mentor and friend.
Matt breaks out his best Sylvester Stallone impersonation before Jack Della Maddalena hops on the show ahead of his main card fight against welterweight veteran Danny Roberts.
While explaining how he overcame two quick losses in his MMA career before ultimately building his current 12-fight win streak, the Australian native shares why he’d find it special to fight on the UFC 284 card in his hometown of Perth, Australia.
Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered
Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!
Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram
Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram
Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 1pm ET/10am PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!