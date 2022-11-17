 Skip to main content
Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Andre Fialho And Jack Della Maddalena
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered | Andre Fialho, Jack Della Maddalena, UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Preview

Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Andre Fialho And Jack Della Maddalena
Nov. 17, 2022

UFC Unfiltered: Andre Fialho, Jack Della Maddalena, And UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Preview:

Matt and Jim are joined by UFC welterweights Andre Fialho and Jack Della Maddalena on today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered!

Set to make his fifth appearance in the Octagon this year on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac main card, Andre explains why he thinks staying incredibly active is beneficial for him ahead of his fight vs. Muslim Salikhov.

The former amateur boxer turned MMA fighter then shares why he holds Luke Rockhold in such high regard as a mentor and friend.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

Matt breaks out his best Sylvester Stallone impersonation before Jack Della Maddalena hops on the show ahead of his main card fight against welterweight veteran Danny Roberts.

While explaining how he overcame two quick losses in his MMA career before ultimately building his current 12-fight win streak, the Australian native shares why he’d find it special to fight on the UFC 284 card in his hometown of Perth, Australia.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 1pm ET/10am PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.

