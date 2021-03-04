UFC Unfiltered: Amanda Nunes, Dominick Cruz & UFC 259 Preview

G.O.A.T. Alert! On today’s episode on UFC Unfiltered Jim Norton and Matt Serra are joined by the Champ Champ Amanda Nunes and the former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

First, (8:59) Amanda Nunes calls in ahead of her 7th title defense against Megan Anderson in UFC 259's co-main event this Saturday. After her new daughter, Raegan Ann, crashes the call, she shares how having a child is added motivation to perform, shares the exact moment she knew she would win in her showdown against Cris Cyborg (very cool story here) (28:33) for the inaugural UFC Women's featherweight championship and much more.

Then, (32:35) former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz joins Jim and Matt ahead of his bout against Casey Kenney on Saturday. The group chats about recovery and training smarter with age, including his specific training approach to his fight this Saturday, taking the title fight against Henry Cejudo on short notice, the controversial stoppage in that bout and how dealing with loss impacts every athlete differently.

Cruz then puts on his analyst cap and gives his take on Blachowicz vs Adesanya and Yan vs Sterling this Saturday at UFC 259.

Jim and Matt close out the show with their picks for UFC 259, featuring three title fights, this Saturday night!

Listen To The Previous Episode Of UFC Unfiltered With Jan Blachowicz, Joseph Benavidez & Comedian Gary Owen

Got a minute, give UFC Unfiltered a review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Follow the UFC @UFC on Instagram

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com