UFC Unfiltered: Aljamain Sterling, Vicente Luque, and Mohammed Usman

Jim and Matt talk with Aljamain Sterling, Vicente Luque, and Mohammed Usman, and preview UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Jim and Matt recap last night's episode of Dana White's Contender Series.

Then, the UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling joins the show. He confirms his next title defense will come against TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. He also responds to criticism from Deiveson Figueiredo and opens up about the possibility of facing Henry Cejudo at some point in his career.

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

Then, Mohammed Usman joins the show ahead of his bout against Zac Pauga at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill. He opens up about being coached by Julianna Peña on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, discusses how his brother, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, helped prepare him for a life in combat sports, and explains the differences between winning a football game and winning a mixed martial arts bout.

Vicente Luque closes the show before his bout against Geoff Neal on Saturday night at the UFC APEX. He shares why he thrives in chaotic fights, offers his prediction for the upcoming main event of UFC 279 between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, and details why his last outing against Belal Muhammad was a frustrating one.