Aljamain Sterling poses on the scale during the UFC 280 ceremonial weigh-in at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Aljamain Sterling talks Henry Cejudo & UFC bantamweight division

Aljamain Sterling talks Henry Cejudo and the UFC bantamweight division on the latest episode of UFC Unfiltered.
Jan. 10, 2023

On today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered, Matt and Jim are joined by UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling as a guest co-host.

The Serra-Longo product joins the show in his brand-new in-home studio at his Las Vegas residence; which he explains comes in handy for its proximity to the UFC’s Performance Institute where he is receiving treatment for his partially torn biceps tendon.

Aljo talks about the status of his acting career and what it’d mean for the New York native to be a character in 50 Cent’s ‘Power Universe’ before issuing a stern warning for former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo ahead of their rumored fight set to take place sometime soon.

Order UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

As Matt and Jim ask Sterling for his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski jumping up in weight to fight UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, Aljo explains why he likes Volkanovski’s chances.

Sterling then gives his takes on the rest of the bantamweight division, assessing the upcoming fight between Cory Sandhagen and Marlon “Chito” Vera and explaining who he thinks his close friend and training partner Merab Dvalishvili should fight next.

: