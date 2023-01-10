UFC Unfiltered: Aljamain Sterling talks Henry Cejudo & UFC bantamweight division

Aljo talks about the status of his acting career and what it’d mean for the New York native to be a character in 50 Cent’s ‘Power Universe’ before issuing a stern warning for former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo ahead of their rumored fight set to take place sometime soon.

As Matt and Jim ask Sterling for his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski jumping up in weight to fight UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, Aljo explains why he likes Volkanovski’s chances.

Sterling then gives his takes on the rest of the bantamweight division, assessing the upcoming fight between Cory Sandhagen and Marlon “Chito” Vera and explaining who he thinks his close friend and training partner Merab Dvalishvili should fight next.