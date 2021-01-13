UFC Unfiltered: Aljamain Sterling, Derek Brunson & Bobby Kelly

The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Is Here

While Matt is living it up with Dana White on Fight Island filming Dana White: Lookin' FWD To A Fight, Jim's pal and fellow stand-up comedian Bobby Kelly joins the show as co-host!

After Jim and Bobby reveal the secret to betting on UFC fights (hint: bet against Bobby), Aljamain Sterling joins. He further details the impact having an abusive and neglectful father had on his upbringing as detailed in UFC's mini-documentary, Aljamain Sterling: Not Broken. He also explains why he was skeptical of the reason behind Petr Yan's withdrawal from their scheduled title fight at UFC 256.

Then, Derek Brunson joins the show to describe what it's like having an opponent that likes to talk as much as Kevin Holland, why he's confident heading into the match, and what it was like growing up with five older sisters.

How To Watch UFC 257

Jim and Bobby close the show sharing some early memories of meeting Jon Jones (note: Bobby predicted he would be UFC Champion), they discuss when they first discovered the UFC, and they have some fun not being able to pronounce the names of many UFC athletes.

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com