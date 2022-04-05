 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Aljamain Sterling, coach Ray Longo, and singer Michael Ray

Listen To The Latest Episode a Of The UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Aljamain Sterling, coach Ray Longo, and singer Michael Ray
Apr. 5, 2022

Hear from the UFC Bantamweight champion and his coach Ray Longo, along with country star Michael Ray, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, coach Ray Longo joins Jim and Matt ahead of Aljamain Sterling's rematch against Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 273 this Saturday. Before he relives the highlights of his acting career, Longo explains why he believes Aljamain has a better mentality heading into this weekend's fight and why he feels better prepared to corner Aljamain on Saturday night.

Then, Aljamain Sterling himself calls into the show. He reveals what happened the day of his first fight with Petr Yan that impacted his performance, walks listeners through his wrestling-heavy game plan, and explains why he's still a fan of Will Smith after his altercation with Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

Order UFC 273 For Any Device

Aljamain also shares what it was like to discuss his life before entering the UFC on the latest episode of the UFC podcast Becoming a Fighter with Megan Olivi, out now.

Country star Michael Ray closes the show. He opens up about singing karaoke with former UFC title challenger Dan Henderson, shares the crazy conversation he had with Bill Murray at the Chicago Cubs World Series after-party, and offers his take on which is scarier: singing on stage or fighting in an Octagon.

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Tags
Podcast
Aljamain Sterling
:
Glover Teixeira celebrates his knockout victory over Rashad Evans in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on April 16, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Flashback | Glover Teixeira Reflects On His Path

Lightweight Champion Didn't Think He'd Be Fighting At 35, Let Alone 42. He Defends His Title In Singapore June 11 At UFC 275.

More
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan celebrates her knockout of Lauren Murphy in their UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 266 event on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Flashback | Valentina Shevchenko Loves Life On The Road

Before Flyweight Queen Valentina Shevchenko Makes Another Title Defense At UFC 275, We Flash Back To Her Life Before She Entered The Division

More
Marvin Vettori caminha ao Octógono para o duelo com Israel Adesanya no UFC 263
Athletes

Rise Of Marvin Vettori

Chart The Path That Led "The Italian Dream" To The Big Leagues, Including His Main Card Assignment vs Robert Whittaker At UFC 275 In Singapore June 11.

Watch the Video
: