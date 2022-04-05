UFC Unfiltered: Aljamain Sterling, coach Ray Longo, and singer Michael Ray

First, coach Ray Longo joins Jim and Matt ahead of Aljamain Sterling's rematch against Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 273 this Saturday. Before he relives the highlights of his acting career, Longo explains why he believes Aljamain has a better mentality heading into this weekend's fight and why he feels better prepared to corner Aljamain on Saturday night.

Then, Aljamain Sterling himself calls into the show. He reveals what happened the day of his first fight with Petr Yan that impacted his performance, walks listeners through his wrestling-heavy game plan, and explains why he's still a fan of Will Smith after his altercation with Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

Order UFC 273 For Any Device

Aljamain also shares what it was like to discuss his life before entering the UFC on the latest episode of the UFC podcast Becoming a Fighter with Megan Olivi, out now.

Country star Michael Ray closes the show. He opens up about singing karaoke with former UFC title challenger Dan Henderson, shares the crazy conversation he had with Bill Murray at the Chicago Cubs World Series after-party, and offers his take on which is scarier: singing on stage or fighting in an Octagon.

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram