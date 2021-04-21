UFC Unfiltered: Ali Abdelaziz And Comedian Jo Koy

Find out Jim and Matt's takes on Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum and Ben Askren vs Jake Paul on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, manager and Renzo Gracie blackbelt Ali Abdelaziz calls in ahead of Kamaru Usman's main event fight to defend his welterweight belt against Jorge Masvidal this Saturday at UFC 261. He shares his take on the differences between a good fighter and a great one, offers insight into Dana White's thought process on booking a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler after Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, and gets sick of talking about Conor McGregor and his upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

Then, comedian Jo Koy joins Jim and Matt for the first time. He discusses how bad he thought Jake Paul vs Ben Askren was, why writing his new autobiography was such an emotional experience, and reminisces about going to old-school UFC fights with his dad in Las Vegas.

Jim and Matt close out the show with their favorite moments from Saturday's card, UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum.

