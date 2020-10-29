UFC Unfiltered: Alexander Hernandez & Bryce Mitchell

Jim and Matt are back at it to break down everything you'll need to know ahead of this weekend's matchup between Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva!

First, they're joined by Alexander “The Great” Hernandez. He discusses his take on the outcome of UFC 254 and Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, how he's changed his approach to fighting after his most recent loss, and why he left the world of finance to become an MMA fighter.

Then, after Jim cleans up his spilled coffee, Bryce Mitchell calls in ahead of his bout against Andre Fili in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva. He shares why he decided to make a hilarious commercial for a local Arkansas car dealership, how it feels to be fighting on the main card for the first time in his career, and what it's like to finally have a pair of custom camouflage shorts to wear in the Octagon.

Jim and Matt close the show with their picks for UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva.

