UFC Unfiltered: Alexa Grasso, Ilir Latifi, and co-host Phoenix Carnevale

Friend of the show Phoenix Carnevale joins Matt to preview the first UFC Fight Night card taking place outside of the UFC Apex in over two years, UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus!

First, after Matt and Phoenix discuss their appreciation for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Ilir Latifi joins the show ahead of his bout against Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus this Saturday. He shares why he needs to be cautious of Oleinik's famous "Ezekiel Choke" submission, shares how he got into horseback riding as a hobby, and opens up about how an eye injury from his last fight left him unsure whether he'd ever see the same way again.

Then, Matt reveals he remembers meeting Tom Aspinall in Manchester years before Tom was a UFC fighter. Matt and Phoenix also offer their take on the recent altercation between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington at a Miami restaurant.

Afterwards, Alexa Grasso calls in ahead of her co-main event bout against Joanne Wood at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. After telling Matt how she deals with setting off her Amazon Echo every time someone says her name, she reveals what she sees as her path to a title fight against Valentina Shevchenko and disappoints Matt after telling him she is not interested in seeing the new Batman movie.

Matt and Phoenix close the show recapping their favorite performances from last weekend's UFC Fight Night in London, including Paddy Pimblett's first-round submission win and Molly McCann's spinning elbow knockout. The pair also share the fights they are most looking forward to this Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, including Matt Brown against Bryan Barberena and Askar Askarov versus Kai Kara-France.

