UFC Unfiltered: Al Iaquinta, CJ Vergara, & Co-Host Phoenix Carnevale

Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Al Iaquinta, CJ Vergara & Phoenix Carnevale
Nov. 2, 2021

With a title change last Saturday and a massive card at Madison Square Garden coming up this weekend, Jim and Matt called in Phoenix Carnevale to help break down all the action on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Al Iaquinta joins the show ahead of his bout against Bobby Green at UFC 268 this Saturday. To kick things off, Matt takes the group down memory lane and talks about his and Ray Longos’ relationship with Al, and shares a fun story about the first time he heard Al was joining the team. The group then chats about Al’s impressive fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Al talks about his favorite fight ever in the UFC and much more!

Order UFC 268 Here

Then, after Jim, Matt, and Phoenix discuss the light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, CJ Vergara joins the show ahead of his UFC debut against Ode Osbourne at UFC 268 on Saturday. He shares how coach Pete Spratt has been by his side since the beginning of his MMA career, reveals his singing credentials as a former American Idol contestant, and details his journey to the UFC after his first-round TKO victory on Dana White's Contender Series in September.

Finally, Jim, Matt, and Phoenix close the show recapping their favorite fights from UFC 267, including Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen's fight of the night in the co-main event, and Islam Makhachev's quick submission win against Dan Hooker.

