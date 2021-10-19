 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Loopy Godinez & Comedian Adam Hunter

Hear From The Fighter With The Quickest Back-To-Back Fights In UFC History And The Only Comedian With A Stand-up Special That Will Be On UFC Fight Pass On UFC Unfiltered
Oct. 19, 2021

Hear from the fighter with the quickest back-to-back fights in UFC history and the only comedian with a stand-up special that will be on UFC Fight Pass on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

The show kicks off with Jim having technical difficulties and our resident technology genius Matt offering some inspirational technical advice to solve the issues. After the tech talk our pal, comedian Adam Hunter joins the show.

Adam shares a crazy story about Stephan Bonnar reacting to a fan's critique of his stand-up set (yes, Stephan Bonnar did a stand up set), how Chael Sonnen, Henry Cejudo, and Yves Edwards did on-stage during a recent comedy show featuring UFC fighters, and what led him to cater his material for UFC audiences. 

How To Watch UFC 267 — Special Broadcast From Abu Dhabi

Then, Lupita "Loopy" Godinez joins the show for the first time. She shares why her loss at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont still propelled her further in her career, what led her to accept a last-minute fight just seven days after her previous Octagon appearance, and how her family fled from Mexico to Canada to escape the drug cartels.

Jim and Matt close out the show with a recap of their favorite performances from UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont, including Andrei Arlovski's win against Carlos Felipe and Jim Miller's record-breaking knockout win over Erick Gonzalez.

Remember to subscribe, rate, review and follow the show on Instagram!

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram
Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram
Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Tags
UFC Unfiltered
UFC Fight Night
UFC Vegas 40
UFC President Dana White walks on stage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Watch UFC

Dana White Has a Plan for UFC World Domination |…

The UFC Has Grown Explosively Under Dana White. Now As Endeavor's Crown Jewel, Its Ambition Is To Be The World's Most Popular Sport.

Watch the Video
UFC 267 Poster
Watch UFC

A Stacked Card | UFC 267: Bachowicz vs Teixeira

The UFC's Return To Abu Dhabi Will Be An Epic Affair, Featuring The Light Heavyweight Championship And A Huge Slate Of Can't-Miss Bouts

Watch the Video
Rose Namajunas of the United States celebrates after beating Zhang Weili of China during the Women's Strawweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24 2021 in Jacksonville Florida (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Fight Coverage

In Depth: Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili 1 | UFC 268

Ahead Of Their Epic Rematch November 6 In The Co-Main Event Of UFC 286, Let's Look Back At The First Meeting Between Champion Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili

Watch the Video