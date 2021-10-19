UFC Unfiltered: Loopy Godinez & Comedian Adam Hunter
Hear from the fighter with the quickest back-to-back fights in UFC history and the only comedian with a stand-up special that will be on UFC Fight Pass on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!
The show kicks off with Jim having technical difficulties and our resident technology genius Matt offering some inspirational technical advice to solve the issues. After the tech talk our pal, comedian Adam Hunter joins the show.
Adam shares a crazy story about Stephan Bonnar reacting to a fan's critique of his stand-up set (yes, Stephan Bonnar did a stand up set), how Chael Sonnen, Henry Cejudo, and Yves Edwards did on-stage during a recent comedy show featuring UFC fighters, and what led him to cater his material for UFC audiences.
Then, Lupita "Loopy" Godinez joins the show for the first time. She shares why her loss at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont still propelled her further in her career, what led her to accept a last-minute fight just seven days after her previous Octagon appearance, and how her family fled from Mexico to Canada to escape the drug cartels.
Jim and Matt close out the show with a recap of their favorite performances from UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont, including Andrei Arlovski's win against Carlos Felipe and Jim Miller's record-breaking knockout win over Erick Gonzalez.
