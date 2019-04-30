UFC UNFILTERED 291

“The Happy Warrior” Roxanne Modafferi joins the show and talks to Jim and Matt about her UFC St. Petersburg win over Antonina Shevchenko, her Jedi mindset, Anime recommendations for Matt, and more. Then, MMA trainer and UFC analyst Trevor Wittman calls in and discusses his relationship with Justin Gaethje, learning how to corner fighters better with more experience, Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade at UFC 237, Pat Barry’s evolution, and more. Plus, the guys recap all the action from UFC Fort Lauderdale.