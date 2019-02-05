UFC UNFILTERED 267

Robert Whittaker Talks UFC 234, Plus Jimmie Rivera And Aljamain Sterling Discuss UFC Phoenix
First, the Funkmaster himself, Aljo Sterling, joins Jim and Matt in-studio to talk about his UFC Phoenix fight against Jimmie Rivera and helps the guys break down all the action from UFC Fortaleza. Then, #4 UFC Bantamweight Jimmie Rivera calls in and discusses his UFC Phoenix bout with Aljamain Sterling, Marlon Moraes’s huge win over Raphael Assuncao in Fortaleza, his path to a title shot, and more. Finally, UFC Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker calls in and talks about his UFC 234 title defense against Kelvin Gastelum, never wanting to go back to Welterweight, Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva, and more.
Full Episode:
Clip 1: Aljo is feeling good and is ready to “backpack a m*therf*cker”
Clip 2: Aljo on his path to a UFC Bantamweight title shot
Clip 3: Jimmie on his path to a UFC Bantamweight title shot
Clip 4: Jimmie on Marlon Moraes and Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw
Clip 9: Robert on whether or not he’s overlooked as a pound-for-pound champion
Clip 10: Robert on the UFC 234 co-main event between Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva
Clip 11: Robert could move up to Light Heavyweight one day