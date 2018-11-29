 Skip to main content

UFC Unfiltered 250

Max Holloway In-Studio, and TUF 28 and UFC Adelaide Preview and Picks
Nov. 29, 2018

UFC Featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway joins Jim and Matt in-studio and talks about his UFC 231 title fight against Brian Ortega, dealing with the cancellation of their originally scheduled UFC 226 title fight, wanting to be the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, Chuck vs. Tito, answers some fan questions, and much more. Plus, the guys do their picks for the TUF 28 Finale and UFC Adelaide.

Full Episode

Max on getting conned, for his own good, into going to the ER before UFC 226

Max on the Khabib vs. Conor McGregor fight

Max on wanting to be the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet

Max on what he thinks Brian Ortega’s strategy will be against him

Max almost fainted when he heard Bruce Buffer introing him for the first time

