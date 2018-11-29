UFC Unfiltered 250

Max Holloway In-Studio, and TUF 28 and UFC Adelaide Preview and Picks
Nov. 29, 2018
UFC Featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway joins Jim and Matt in-studio and talks about his UFC 231 title fight against Brian Ortega, dealing with the cancellation of their originally scheduled UFC 226 title fight, wanting to be the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, Chuck vs. Tito, answers some fan questions, and much more. Plus, the guys do their picks for the TUF 28 Finale and UFC Adelaide.
Full Episode
Max on getting conned, for his own good, into going to the ER before UFC 226
Max on the Khabib vs. Conor McGregor fight
Max on wanting to be the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet
Max on what he thinks Brian Ortega’s strategy will be against him
Max almost fainted when he heard Bruce Buffer introing him for the first time