 Skip to main content
General view of the Under Armour HB Trainer Sport Shoes
Licensed

UFC | Under Armour HB Trainer Sport Shoes

Built For the Discipline, Movement, And Demands Of Your Next Workout
Nov. 3, 2026

Shop the UFC | Under Armour HB Trainer Sport Shoes at UFCStore.com and bring a UFC-inspired approach to your training.

Built through Under Armour's partnership with UFC, the HB Trainer Sport shoe is designed for fans who channel the discipline of the Octagon into their own workouts.

General view of the Under Armour HB Trainer Sport Shoes

The shoe features a breathable upper with 3D and reflective detailing, plus a plush, lightweight mesh tongue for added comfort and breathability. An external heel counter provides lockdown and stability, while responsive UA HOVR™ cushioning reduces impact, returns energy, and helps propel you forward.  

A signature logo-inspired midsole design provides support and helps guide your stride, while the full rubber outsole uses strategically placed flex grooves to deliver multi-surface traction and flexibility. Available globally through UFC Store, the UFC | Under Armour HB Trainer Sport Shoes are ready to help you take your training to the next round.  

Tags
ufc store