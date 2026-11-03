The shoe features a breathable upper with 3D and reflective detailing, plus a plush, lightweight mesh tongue for added comfort and breathability. An external heel counter provides lockdown and stability, while responsive UA HOVR™ cushioning reduces impact, returns energy, and helps propel you forward.

A signature logo-inspired midsole design provides support and helps guide your stride, while the full rubber outsole uses strategically placed flex grooves to deliver multi-surface traction and flexibility. Available globally through UFC Store, the UFC | Under Armour HB Trainer Sport Shoes are ready to help you take your training to the next round.