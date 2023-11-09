UFC Ultimate 30 Roster Recap | Episode 3

Fight Coverage
As the UFC approaches its 30th anniversary, we’re delving deeper into the Ultimate 30: All-Time Roster, uncovering the final 10 athletes who made the cut.
This week, UFC commentator Jon Anik and UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier are joined by former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate to crown the final 10 additions to the list. The panel discusses the careers of fighters who made their UFC debuts between 2012 to present day.
Joanna Jędrzejczyk
This week we’re starting off in the women’s ranks, with a fan favorite who helped build the 115-pound division with her unforgettable reign as the strawweight queen.
Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
- Pro since 2012
- UFC strawweight champion
- First Polish UFC champion
- 5 successful title defenses
- 2020 Fight of the Year [vs Zhang Weili, UFC 248]
- Tied for the most wins in strawweight history [10]
- Most title bouts in strawweight history [9]
- Most consecutive wins in strawweight history [8]
- 2nd most total strikes landed in strawweight history [1863]
Valentina Shevchenko
Now we’re moving on to a straight-up assassin from Kyrgyzstan who built up her notoriety on the strength of a dominant four-year reign as the women’s UFC flyweight champion.
- Pro since 2003
- Made seven successful title defenses
- Most KO wins in women’s flyweight history [4]
- Most takedowns in women’s flyweight history [35]
- Most control time in women’s flyweight history [1:00:52]
- Highest takedown accuracy in women’s flyweight history [70.0%]
Ronda Rousey
As we move along, you can argue that every female MMA athlete owes a debt of gratitude to this next selection, the first women's champion in the UFC who blazed a trail for all to follow.
Preview Every Fight On UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
- UFC debut at UFC 157
- 1st female UFC champion
- Most consecutive title defenses in women’s bantamweight history [6]
- Fastest KO in women’s bantamweight history [0:16 vs Alexis Davis, UFC 175]
- Fastest submission in women’s bantamweight history [0:14 vs Cat Zingano, UFC 184]
- 100% finish rate in UFC wins
- 2012, 2013, 2014, Female Fighter of the Year
- 2015 Submission of the Year [vs Cat Zingano, UFC 184]
- 1st female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame [2018]
Amanda Nunes
Amanda Nunes | Journey to UFC Champion
As we continue with the bantamweight lineage, the next addition to the All-Time Roster would be a lock on anyone's list of all time in MMA. No conversations about the greatest of all-time can exclude Amanda Nunes.
- Pro since 2008
- First Brazilian women’s champion
- UFC women’s bantamweight champion
- UFC women’s featherweight champion
- First and only woman to earn double-champ status in the UFC
- Most title defenses in two divisions in UFC women’s history [8]
- 2016, 2018, 2020 Female Fighter of the Year
- Most wins in UFC women’s history [16]
- 2018 KO of the Year [vs Cris Cyborg, UFC 232]
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor | The Ultimate Fighter Highlights
Speaking of double-champ status, it’s something shared with an elite few, but only one can be the first to do it. From his humble beginnings in Ireland en route to becoming the biggest star in UFC history, the roster just wouldn't be complete without “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.
UFC 295 Countdown: Full Episode | Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira | Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall
- Pro since 2008
- UFC featherweight champion
- UFC lightweight champion
- 1st simultaneous two-division champion
- 2015, 2016, Fighter of the Year
- Most consecutive post-fight bonuses in UFC history [8]
- Fastest win in a UFC championship fight [0:13 vs Jose Aldo UFC 194]
- Highest knockdown average per 15 mins in featherweight history [2:31]
Daniel Cormier
Top Finishes: Daniel Cormier
- UFC light heavyweight champion
- UFC heavyweight champion
- 2018 Fighter of the Year
- 2022 Hall-Of-Fame Modern Wing
Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman: Journey to Champion
Next up, we get to another former wrestling standout who seamlessly transitioned into MMA and went on to become a welterweight force to be reckoned with.
More UFC 295: Diego Lopes Is At Peace | Fighters On The Rise | All Episodes Of UFC 295 Embedded | The Furious Rise Of Benoît Saint Denis
- TUF season 21 welterweight tournament winner
- UFC welterweight champion [5 title defenses]
- First Nigerian-born UFC champion
- 2021 Fighter of the Year
- 2nd most consecutive wins [15]
- Most significant strikes landed in welterweight history [1334]
- Highest takedown defense in welterweight history [97.3%]
- Latest finish in welterweight history [vs Colby Covington, UFC 245]
Israel Adesanya
The Journey: Israel Adesanya
Now we move from one African-born champion to another, and the sky is indeed the limit for this selection. A kickboxing sensation who brought his spectacular blend of striking to the famed UFC Octagon and became a global superstar.
- Pro since 2012
- Two-time UFC middleweight champion
- Five title defenses
- 2020 Fighter of the Year
- 2021 International Fighter of the Year
- 2nd longest win streak in middleweight history [12]
- The most KOs landed in middleweight history [13]
- 3rd most significant strikes landed in middleweight history [976]
Max Holloway
Max Holloway | Greatest Hits
UFC fans have been “Blessed” with this man's presence since early 2012, a universally beloved character whose accomplishments have him ubiquitously regarded as a pound-for-pound elite.
UFC's 30th Anniversary: The 10 Best Moments From MSG | The 10 Best Fight Cards Of All-Time | The Ultimate 30 Roster Part 1 | First Time At MSG | The Legends Of UFC 1
- Pro since 2010
- UFC featherweight champion [3 title defenses]
- Longest winning streak in featherweight history [13]
- Most bonuses in UFC featherweight history [10]
- 2017 Fighter of the Year
- Most wins in featherweight history [20]
- Most finishes in featherweight history [11]
- Most strikes landed in UFC history [3441]
- Most significant strikes landed in a fight [445 vs Calvin Kattar]
Alexander Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski: Then & Now | UFC 30th Anniversary
The man who ended the title reign of Max Holloway is our final selection to The Ultimate 30. The Aussie conquered his ruthless division while ascending to the height of recognition, pound-for-pound no.1 fighter in the world.
- UFC featherweight champion (5 title defenses)
- 2022, 2023 top pound-for-pound fighter
- 2020 Upset of the Year [vs Max Holloway, UFC 245]
- 2022 Fighter of the Year
- 2nd longest win streak in featherweight history [11]
- Largest strike differential in featherweight history [+3:03]
- 4th most strikes landed in featherweight history [1514]
- 3rd highest striking accuracy in featherweight history [57.1%]
Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.