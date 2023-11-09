 Skip to main content
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan reacts after the conclusion of her UFC flyweight championship fight against Alexa Grasso of Mexico during the Noche UFC event at T-Mobile Arena on September 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes
UFC 30th Anniversary

UFC Ultimate 30 Roster Recap | Episode 3

In The Three Episode UFC Fight Pass Series, Jon Anik Welcomes A Star-Studded Panel Of Guests To Honor The 30 Greatest UFC Fighters In The 30-Year History Of The Promotion. Here Are The Final 10 From This Week’s Episode
By Marlin Cortez • Nov. 9, 2023

As the UFC approaches its 30th anniversary, we’re delving deeper into the Ultimate 30: All-Time Roster, uncovering the final 10 athletes who made the cut.

This week, UFC commentator Jon Anik and UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier are joined by former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate to crown the final 10 additions to the list. The panel discusses the careers of fighters who made their UFC debuts between 2012 to present day.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk

1 / 12

Photo Gallery: Joanna Jedrzejczyk | UFC 30th Anniversary

1
Joanna Jedrzejczyk celebrates after defeating Julianna Lima in their womens strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at SAP Center on July 26, 2014 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk celebrates after defeating Julianna Lima in their womens strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at SAP Center on July 26, 2014 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

2
Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland punches Claudia Gadelha of Brazil in their women's strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the U.S. Airways Center on December 13, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland punches Claudia Gadelha of Brazil in their women's strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the U.S. Airways Center on December 13, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

3
Joanna Jedrzejczyk celebrates after becoming the UFC Women's Strawweight Champion after defeating Carla Esparza by TKO during the UFC 185 event at the American Airlines Center on March 14, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk celebrates after becoming the UFC Women's Strawweight Champion after defeating Carla Esparza by TKO during the UFC 185 event at the American Airlines Center on March 14, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

4
Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland punches Jessica Penne of the United States in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the O2 World on June 20, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland punches Jessica Penne of the United States in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the O2 World on June 20, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

5
Joanna Jedrzejczyk kicks Valerie Letourneau in their UFC women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 193 event at Etihad Stadium on November 15, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa Getty Images)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk kicks Valerie Letourneau in their UFC women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 193 event at Etihad Stadium on November 15, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa Getty Images)

6
Head coaches Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Claudia Gadelha face off during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Joanna vs Team Claudia at the UFC TUF Gym on March 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Elliot Howard/Zuffa Getty Images)

Head coaches Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Claudia Gadelha face off during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Joanna vs Team Claudia at the UFC TUF Gym on March 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Elliot Howard/Zuffa Getty Images)

7
Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland (right) fights against Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa Getty Images)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland (right) fights against Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa Getty Images)

8
Joanna Jedrzejczyk celebrates her victory over Jessica Andrade in their UFC women's strawweight championship fight during the UFC 211 event at the American Airlines Center on May 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk celebrates her victory over Jessica Andrade in their UFC women's strawweight championship fight during the UFC 211 event at the American Airlines Center on May 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

9
Opponents Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland embraces after the conclusion of their women's strawweight title bout during the UFC 223 event inside Barclays Center on April 7, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa Getty Images)

Opponents Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland embraces after the conclusion of their women's strawweight title bout during the UFC 223 event inside Barclays Center on April 7, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa Getty Images)

10
Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland punches Tecia Torres in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Scotiabank Saddledome on July 28, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa Getty Images)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland punches Tecia Torres in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Scotiabank Saddledome on July 28, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa Getty Images)

11
Michelle Waterson kicks Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on October 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

Michelle Waterson kicks Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on October 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

12
Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland kicks Zhang Weili of China in their UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 248 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland kicks Zhang Weili of China in their UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 248 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

This week we’re starting off in the women’s ranks, with a fan favorite who helped build the 115-pound division with her unforgettable reign as the strawweight queen.

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

  • Pro since 2012
  • UFC strawweight champion
  • First Polish UFC champion
  • 5 successful title defenses 
  • 2020 Fight of the Year [vs Zhang Weili, UFC 248]
  • Tied for the most wins in strawweight history [10]
  • Most title bouts in strawweight history [9]
  • Most consecutive wins in strawweight history [8]
  • 2nd most total strikes landed in strawweight history [1863]

Valentina Shevchenko

1 / 12

Photo Gallery: Valentina Shevchenko | UFC 30th Anniversary

1
Valentina Shevchenko celebrates her victory over Sarah Kaufman in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Amway Center on December 19, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

Valentina Shevchenko celebrates her victory over Sarah Kaufman in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Amway Center on December 19, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

2
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan punches Holly Holm in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the United Center on July 23, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan punches Holly Holm in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the United Center on July 23, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

3
Julianna Pena knees Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

Julianna Pena knees Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

4
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan kicks Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC 215 event inside the Rogers Place on September 9, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa Getty Images)

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan kicks Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC 215 event inside the Rogers Place on September 9, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa Getty Images)

5
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan (top) punches Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Mangueirinho Arena on February 03, 2018 in Belem, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa Getty Images)

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan (top) punches Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Mangueirinho Arena on February 03, 2018 in Belem, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa Getty Images)

6
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan is interviewed by Joe Rogan after her victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in their UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 231 event at Scotiabank Arena on December 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan is interviewed by Joe Rogan after her victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in their UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 231 event at Scotiabank Arena on December 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

7
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan celebrates her KO victory over Jessica Eye in their women's flyweight championship bout during the UFC 238 event at the United Center on June 8, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa Getty Images)

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan celebrates her KO victory over Jessica Eye in their women's flyweight championship bout during the UFC 238 event at the United Center on June 8, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa Getty Images)

8
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan punches Liz Carmouche in their UFC women's flyweight championship fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Antel Arena on August 10, 2019 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider /Zuffa)

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan punches Liz Carmouche in their UFC women's flyweight championship fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Antel Arena on August 10, 2019 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider /Zuffa)

9
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan kicks Katlyn Chookagian in their women's flyweight championship bout during the UFC 247 event at Toyota Center on February 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan kicks Katlyn Chookagian in their women's flyweight championship bout during the UFC 247 event at Toyota Center on February 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

10
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan punches Lauren Murphy in their UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 266 event on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan punches Lauren Murphy in their UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 266 event on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

11
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan reacts after her split-decision victory over Taila Santos of Brazil in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan reacts after her split-decision victory over Taila Santos of Brazil in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

12
Opponents Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan and Alexa Grasso of Mexico face off prior to the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa Getty Images)

Opponents Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan and Alexa Grasso of Mexico face off prior to the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa Getty Images)

Now we’re moving on to a straight-up assassin from Kyrgyzstan who built up her notoriety on the strength of a dominant four-year reign as the women’s UFC flyweight champion. 

  • Pro since 2003
  • Made seven successful title defenses
  • Most KO wins in women’s flyweight history [4]
  • Most takedowns in women’s flyweight history [35]
  • Most control time in women’s flyweight history [1:00:52]
  • Highest takedown accuracy in women’s flyweight history [70.0%] 

Ronda Rousey

1 / 9

Photo Gallery: Ronda Rousey | UFC 30th Anniversary

1
UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey of the United States celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia of Brazil by KO during the UFC 190 event inside HSBC Arena on August 1, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey of the United States celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia of Brazil by KO during the UFC 190 event inside HSBC Arena on August 1, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

2
Amanda Nunes of Brazil and Ronda Rousey touch gloves in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Amanda Nunes of Brazil and Ronda Rousey touch gloves in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

3
Ronda Rousey of the United States (L) and Holly Holm of the United States compete in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 193 event at Etihad Stadium on November 15, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Pat Scala /Zuffa LLC)

Ronda Rousey of the United States (L) and Holly Holm of the United States compete in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 193 event at Etihad Stadium on November 15, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Pat Scala /Zuffa LLC)

4
Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey speaks after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Induction Ceremony inside The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey speaks after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Induction Ceremony inside The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

5
UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey (top) punches Alexis Davis while controlling her body in their UFC women's bantamweight championship fight at UFC 175 inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 5, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey (top) punches Alexis Davis while controlling her body in their UFC women's bantamweight championship fight at UFC 175 inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 5, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa Getty Images)

6
Ronda Rousey celebrates her UFC Bantamweight Title over Liz Carmouche with a member of her team during UFC 157 at Honda Center on February 23, 2013 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Ronda Rousey celebrates her UFC Bantamweight Title over Liz Carmouche with a member of her team during UFC 157 at Honda Center on February 23, 2013 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

7
Ronda Rousey (top) punches Miesha Tate in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 168 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Ronda Rousey (top) punches Miesha Tate in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 168 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

8
Ronda Rousey reacts to her victory over Sara McMann in their women's bantamweight championship bout during UFC 170 inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center on February 22, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Ronda Rousey reacts to her victory over Sara McMann in their women's bantamweight championship bout during UFC 170 inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center on February 22, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

9
Ronda Rousey consoles Cat Zingano after Rousey defeated her by armbar submission in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 184 event at the Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Ronda Rousey consoles Cat Zingano after Rousey defeated her by armbar submission in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 184 event at the Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

As we move along, you can argue that every female MMA athlete owes a debt of gratitude to this next selection, the first women's champion in the UFC who blazed a trail for all to follow.

Preview Every Fight On UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

  • UFC debut at UFC 157
  • 1st female UFC champion
  • Most consecutive title defenses in women’s bantamweight history [6]
  • Fastest KO in women’s bantamweight history [0:16 vs Alexis Davis, UFC 175]
  • Fastest submission in women’s bantamweight history [0:14 vs Cat Zingano, UFC 184]
  • 100% finish rate in UFC wins 
  • 2012, 2013, 2014, Female Fighter of the Year
  • 2015 Submission of the Year [vs Cat Zingano, UFC 184]
  • 1st female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame [2018]

Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes | Journey to UFC Champion
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Amanda Nunes | Journey to UFC Champion
/

As we continue with the bantamweight lineage, the next addition to the All-Time Roster would be a lock on anyone's list of all time in MMA. No conversations about the greatest of all-time can exclude Amanda Nunes. 

  • Pro since 2008
  • First Brazilian women’s champion
  • UFC women’s bantamweight champion
  • UFC women’s featherweight champion
  • First and only woman to earn double-champ status in the UFC
  • Most title defenses in two divisions in UFC women’s history [8]
  • 2016, 2018, 2020 Female Fighter of the Year 
  • Most wins in UFC women’s history [16]
  • 2018 KO of the Year [vs Cris Cyborg, UFC 232]

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor | The Ultimate Fighter Highlights
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Conor McGregor | The Ultimate Fighter Highlights
/

Speaking of double-champ status, it’s something shared with an elite few, but only one can be the first to do it. From his humble beginnings in Ireland en route to becoming the biggest star in UFC history, the roster just wouldn't be complete without “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.  

UFC 295 Countdown: Full Episode | Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira | Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall

  • Pro since 2008
  • UFC featherweight champion
  • UFC lightweight champion
  • 1st simultaneous two-division champion
  • 2015, 2016, Fighter of the Year
  • Most consecutive post-fight bonuses in UFC history [8]
  • Fastest win in a UFC championship fight [0:13 vs Jose Aldo UFC 194]
  • Highest knockdown average per 15 mins in featherweight history [2:31]

Daniel Cormier

Top Finishes: Daniel Cormier
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Top Finishes: Daniel Cormier
/
  • UFC light heavyweight champion
  • UFC heavyweight champion
  • 2018 Fighter of the Year
  • 2022 Hall-Of-Fame Modern Wing

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman: Journey to Champion
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Kamaru Usman: Journey to Champion
/

Next up, we get to another former wrestling standout who seamlessly transitioned into MMA and went on to become a welterweight force to be reckoned with.

More UFC 295: Diego Lopes Is At Peace | Fighters On The Rise | All Episodes Of UFC 295 Embedded | The Furious Rise Of Benoît Saint Denis

  • TUF season 21 welterweight tournament winner
  • UFC welterweight champion [5 title defenses]
  • First Nigerian-born UFC champion
  • 2021 Fighter of the Year
  • 2nd most consecutive wins [15]
  • Most significant strikes landed in welterweight history [1334]
  • Highest takedown defense in welterweight history [97.3%]
  • Latest finish in welterweight history [vs Colby Covington, UFC 245]

Israel Adesanya

The Journey: Israel Adesanya
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

The Journey: Israel Adesanya
/

Now we move from one African-born champion to another, and the sky is indeed the limit for this selection. A kickboxing sensation who brought his spectacular blend of striking to the famed UFC Octagon and became a global superstar. 

  • Pro since 2012
  • Two-time UFC middleweight champion
  • Five title defenses 
  • 2020 Fighter of the Year
  • 2021 International Fighter of the Year
  • 2nd longest win streak in middleweight history [12]
  • The most KOs landed in middleweight history [13]
  • 3rd most significant strikes landed in middleweight history [976]

Max Holloway

Max Holloway | Greatest Hits
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Max Holloway | Greatest Hits
/

UFC fans have been “Blessed” with this man's presence since early 2012, a universally beloved character whose accomplishments have him ubiquitously regarded as a pound-for-pound elite.

UFC’s 30th Anniversary: The 10 Best Moments From MSG | The 10 Best Fight Cards Of All-Time | The Ultimate 30 Roster Part 1 | First Time At MSG | The Legends Of UFC 1

  • Pro since 2010
  • UFC featherweight champion [3 title defenses] 
  • Longest winning streak in featherweight history [13]
  • Most bonuses in UFC featherweight history [10]
  • 2017 Fighter of the Year
  • Most wins in featherweight history [20]
  • Most finishes in featherweight history [11]
  • Most strikes landed in UFC history [3441]
  • Most significant strikes landed in a fight [445 vs Calvin Kattar]

Alexander Volkanovski 

Alexander Volkanovski: Then & Now | UFC 30th Anniversary
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Alexander Volkanovski: Then & Now | UFC 30th Anniversary
/

The man who ended the title reign of Max Holloway is our final selection to The Ultimate 30. The Aussie conquered his ruthless division while ascending to the height of recognition, pound-for-pound no.1 fighter in the world.

  • UFC featherweight champion (5 title defenses)
  • 2022, 2023 top pound-for-pound fighter
  • 2020 Upset of the Year [vs Max Holloway, UFC 245]
  • 2022 Fighter of the Year
  • 2nd longest win streak in featherweight history [11]
  • Largest strike differential in featherweight history [+3:03]
  • 4th most strikes landed in featherweight history [1514]
  • 3rd highest striking accuracy in featherweight history [57.1%]

Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

:
Tom Aspinall is seen on stage during a Q&A session prior to the UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-in at The O2 Arena on March 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

UFC Returns To New York With Another Stacked Card! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!

More
Announcements

Roku Originals And UFC Team Up For New Behind-The…

Three-Part Documentary Series Produced By UFC To Debut Exclusively On The Roku Channel In 2024

More
UFC light heavyweight Alex Pereira plays video games on episode 5 of UFC 295 Embedded.
Embedded

UFC 295 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira In New York On November 11, 2023

More
: