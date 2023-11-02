UFC Ultimate 30 Roster | Episode 2

Athletes
As the UFC approaches its 30th anniversary, we’re delving deeper into the Ultimate 30: All-Time Roster, uncovering more athletes along the way.
This week, UFC commentators Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier are joined by UFC Hall-of-Famer Urijah Faber to introduce 10 new additions to the list. The focus this time is on fighters who made their UFC debuts between 2006 and 2012.
Michael Bisping
This man played a major role in putting UK MMA on the map and then some.
- 1st British UFC Champion
- Most wins in middleweight history [16]
- Most significant strikes landed in middleweight history [1384]
- The highest total fight time in middleweight history [5:15:15]
- Inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Modern Wing in 2019
Frankie Edgar
A man from the “Garden State” that optimizes the phrase “Jersey tough.”
- Former UFC lightweight champion
- Tied for most title defenses in lightweight history [3]
- 30 UFC fights
- Earned 2011 Fight Of The Year [vs Gray Maynard, UFC 125]
- 3rd most significant strikes landed in UFC history [1801]
- Tied for second most Fight Of The Night Bonuses in UFC history [8]
- 2nd longest total fight time in UFC History [7:57:10]
- Highest significant strike defense in lightweight history [71.8%]
Khabib Nurmagomedov
/
From the mountains of Dagestan to conquering the 155-pound division, Khabib Nurmagomedov was absolutely dominant.
- Pro since 2008
- Eight wins by KO, 11 by submission
- 11 first round finishes
- Finished 15 of last 21 wins
- Made three successful title defenses
- He was the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion in UFC history
- At 29-0, he retired with an undefeated record
Charles Oliveira
/
Nurmagomedov’s departure from the lightweight throne ushered in a new era for the UFC’s 155-pound division in 2021, and the new champ was Charles Oliveira.
- Pro since 2008
- Former UFC lightweight champion
- 2021 Comeback Of The Year [vs Michael Chandler, UFC 262]
- 2022 Submission Of The Year [vs Dustin Poirier, UFC 269]
- Most submission wins in UFC history [16]
- Most finishes in UFC history [20]
- The most performance bonuses in UFC history [19]
Dominick Cruz
/
A man who helped build the bantamweight division with a style that would be replicated but never duplicated.
- Pro since 2005
- The first UFC bantamweight champion
- Two-time UFC bantamweight champion
- Three title defenses
- 2014 Comeback Fighter Of The Year
- 2015, 2016, 2017 Analyst Of The Year
- Relinquished title in 2014 due to injury; never lost first UFC title in the Octagon
Demetrious Johnson
Small in stature but beyond mighty in ability, Demetrious Johnson was the first and most dominant UFC flyweight champion of all time.
- Former UFC flyweight champion
- Most consecutive title defenses in UFC history [11]
- Most performance bonuses in UFC flyweight history [9]
- 2017 submission of the year [vs Ray Borg, UFC 216]
- Tied for most finishes in flyweight history [7]
- The most performance bonuses in flyweight history [9]
- Most control time in flyweight history [1:26:54]
- Most significant strikes landed in flyweight history [1059]
Jose Aldo
/
The former featherweight king, Jose Aldo is the Brazilian icon whose UFC career came to an end in 2022.
- Awarded the first UFC featherweight belt in November 2010
- Had seven successful title defenses during his first reign
- 12 first-round finishes
- Loss to McGregor snapped an 18 fight win streak. Had previously not lost since 2005
- 17 wins by KO, 1 by submission
- Inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2023
Cain Velasquez
/
Cain Velasquez is the powerhouse who revived the UFC heavyweight division from the moment he first graced the Octagon in 2008. Many still consider him to be the best big man of all time.
- Two-time UFC heavyweight champion
- 2nd most KOs in heavyweight history [10]
- 2nd longest win streak in heavyweight history [7]
- 2nd most takedowns in heavyweight history [34]
Stipe Miocic
/
This Croatian American became the most accomplished champion in the heavyweight division's history.
- Pro since 2010
- Has finished 15 of 20 wins - all by knockout
- Nine first round finishes
- Holds the record for the most consecutive successful UFC heavyweight title defenses [3]
Jon Jones
/
The most recent heavyweight champion to crack this list is also considered to be the best MMA fighter of all-time. A man who redefined what it meant to dominate a combat sport at the highest level, we’re talking about Jon “Bones” Jones.
- Two-time UFC light heavyweight champion
- 11 successful title defenses
- UFC heavyweight champion
- 2011, 2012 Fighter Of The Year
- 2021 Hall of Fame Fight Wing [vs Alexander Gustafsson, UFC 165]
- Youngest fighter to win a UFC title [23 years old]
- Longest win streak in light heavyweight history [13]
- Most strikes landed in light heavyweight history [1835]
- Highest takedown defense in light heavyweight history [95%]
