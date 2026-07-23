UFC | TWO SVGE Unveil Official UFC Eyewear Collection Launching July 27th!
Undisputed Style, Championship Attitude.
Jul. 23, 2026
UFC and TWO SVGE have teamed up to launch an official eyewear collaboration inspired by the mindset of champions. Built on TWO SVGE’s signature oversized frame, the collection combines UFC’s championship legacy with TWO SVGE’s premium design – featuring a blacked-out frame, gold lenses, premium gold accents, an official UFC World Champion Belt badge, and “Undisputed Energy” branding on the temple.
The collection launches exclusively on TWO SVGE’s website, with VIP customers receiving one hour of early access before the public release. The first 100 VIP customers will also receive an exclusive TWO SVGE RARE piece featuring an all-over UFC lens print. Included with their purchase and never sold separately, this limited-edition item is available only while supplies last!
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The UFC | TWO SVGE Official Eyewear collection launches Monday, July 27, with VIP Early Access beginning at 4:00 PM PT / 7:00 PM ET, followed by the public release at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET. Be among the first to shop the exclusive collection and learn more now atTWOSVGE.com.