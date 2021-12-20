UFC Raises Over $11,000 For The American Cancer Society Via UFC’s Twitch Channel

Founded in 2011, Twitch is a global live-streaming platform that allows followers to connect and interact with their favorite streamers and brands. These followers can subscribe to a channel for $4.99 a month, or by gifting a Twitch Prime subscription as part of their Amazon Prime membership, to support their favorite content creators.

UFC’s Twitch programming broadcasts live 5-6 days per week, featuring current and former athletes such as former UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes, UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson, UFC strawweight Angela Hill and more, who frequently serve as guest hosts on the channel.

The hosts interact with fans by breaking down fights, watching classic fight replays, answering Q&A’s, discussing UFC news, and joining the UFC Watch Along during monthly Pay-Per-View events.

"We are thrilled to partner with the American Cancer Society to bring global awareness and funds to support their life-saving mission,” said David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President of International & Content.” “UFC has the best fans in all of sports and collaborating with an amazing organization such as ACS has been a perfect combination."