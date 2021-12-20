UFC Raises Over $11,000 For The American Cancer Society Via UFC’s Twitch Channel

Athletes
UFC recently partnered with the American Cancer Society to raise $11,152.70 as the charitable beneficiary of UFC’s Twitch.tv programming.
Initially launched in August of 2020, UFC’s charitable partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS) provides net revenue from monthly fan subscriptions directly to ACS, a national nonprofit dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health program.
“Our partnership with UFC expands the reach of the American Cancer Society to an exciting new audience,” said Howard Byck, SVP of Corporate and Sports Alliances at the American Cancer Society. “UFC is one of the fastest growing sports organizations in the world, and we’re excited to continue to partner with them to help raise awareness and funds to support ACS’ life-saving mission.”
Founded in 2011, Twitch is a global live-streaming platform that allows followers to connect and interact with their favorite streamers and brands. These followers can subscribe to a channel for $4.99 a month, or by gifting a Twitch Prime subscription as part of their Amazon Prime membership, to support their favorite content creators.
UFC’s Twitch programming broadcasts live 5-6 days per week, featuring current and former athletes such as former UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes, UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson, UFC strawweight Angela Hill and more, who frequently serve as guest hosts on the channel.
The hosts interact with fans by breaking down fights, watching classic fight replays, answering Q&A’s, discussing UFC news, and joining the UFC Watch Along during monthly Pay-Per-View events.
"We are thrilled to partner with the American Cancer Society to bring global awareness and funds to support their life-saving mission,” said David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President of International & Content.” “UFC has the best fans in all of sports and collaborating with an amazing organization such as ACS has been a perfect combination."
With more than 170,000 followers of its Twitch programming, UFC looks to continue expanding its digital presence and charitable partnerships with organizations that help fight illnesses with critical research.
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer. To learn more about ACS and how you could possibly help, please visit ACS.
Athletes
Holly Holm To Be Inducted Into Boxing Hall Of Fame
Highlights