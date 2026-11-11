UFC Trinity by Venum Has Launched on UFC Store

Discover Abyssal Flow, Aero Strike and Aurelian Fire in the New UFC Trinity Collection
Nov. 11, 2026
UFC Trinity by Venum has arrived! Introducing the latest collection, inspired by the elements of fire, water and air, bringing bold designs and performance-driven style together.
The latest line of fight kits is built around one defining vision: reaching the top requires mastering every element. That journey unfolds through three distinct expressions – conquer the depths with Abyssal Flow, perfect the art of striking with Aero Strike, and ignite the champion's fire with Aurelian Fire. Together, each design represents a different element of the pursuit of greatness.