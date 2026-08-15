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Islam Makhachev reacts to his win over Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden
Fight Preview

UFC TONIGHT: Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry

Setting The Table For This Weekend’s Numbered Event In The City Of Brotherly Love
By E. Spencer Kyte • Aug. 15, 2026

The Octagon returns to the land of Rocky, cheesesteaks, and arguably the most passionate sports fans in the United States on Saturday as UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry touches down at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

This is the first numbered event in Philadelphia in a touch over 15 years and the first UFC event in the city since Justin Gaethje stopped Edson Barboza at this weekend’s venue in March 2019. That event featured back-to-back first-round finishes to end the night and a collection of quality performances up and down the lineup, while UFC 133 wrapped with five stoppages in the last six fights, so history suggests this weekend’s fight card could culminate with a string of stoppages.

It’s a lineup packed with quality pairings that should produce fireworks from the outset, and we’re here to get you hyped for what’s on tap with this look at Saturday’s fight card in the latest edition of the Fight By Fight Preview.

UFC 330 Countdown | Full Episode
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UFC 330 Countdown | Full Episode
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Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry

Co-Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson

Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena — Philadelphia, PA

Where to Watch: Paramount+ | How To Watch UFC 330 In Your Country

Other Main Card Matches:

  • Charles Johnson vs Jose Ochoa
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Edson Barboza vs Esteban Ribovics

Prelim Matches:

  • Chidi Njokuani vs Joel Alvarez
  • Jalin Turner vs Kaue Fernandes
  • Donte Johnson vs Eric McConico
  • Vicente Luque vs Tresean Gore
  • Rafael Tobias vs Lucas Fernando
  • Neil Magny vs Ramiz Brahimaj
  • Jeremiah Wells vs Myktybek Orolbai

Welterweight Championship Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry

Welterweight champ Islam Makhachev puts his title on the line for the first time against Irish contender Ian Machado Garry in what is a truly captivating championship main event.

Makhachev won the belt last November with a one-sided mugging of Jack Della Maddalena at Madison Square Garden, leaning on his elite grappling to ground and neutralize the Australian for five straight rounds, racking up 19 minutes of control time and limited Della to just 18 significant strikes landed. The victory made him a two-weight world champion and pushed his winning streak to 16, equaling Anderson Silva for the longest win streak in UFC history.

Main Event Preview | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry
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Main Event Preview | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry
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The challenger collected a pair of wins in 2025 to cement his case as the No. 1 contender, besting Carlos Prates over five rounds in April before doing the same to former champ Belal Muhammad over three frames in November. Despite his winning each of his last five fights on the scorecards, it’s difficult to argue against Machado Garry getting this opportunity given his strength of schedule and the easy marketability of this matchup.

Watch Every Episode Of UFC 330 Embedded

What is fascinating about this fight — at least to me — is the size difference between the two parties, as Makhachev is giving up four inches in height and reach to “The Future,” who has exhibited excellent takedown defense, sharp footwork and a keen understanding of how to effectively use his length to his advantage. That size difference lingers as a potential X-factor in this contest, and how it impacts the early interactions between the two is something to watch closely this weekend.

Women’s Strawweight Co-Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson

The co-main event sees Mackenzie Dern put the strawweight title on the line for the first time against streaking challenger Gillian Robertson.

Dern claimed the vacant title last October in Abu Dhabi, rallying to defeat Virna Jandiroba after entering the championship rounds down on two of the three scorecards. A multiple-time world champion in Brazilian jiu jitsu and standout submission grappler, the 33-year-old champion has worked diligently to improve her striking during the course of her UFC career, showing marked improvement and dangerous power, as well as unquestioned heart and grit.

Mackenzie Dern reacts after a victory against Virna Jandiroba of Brazil in the UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 321 event at Etihad Arena on October 25, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Mackenzie Dern reacts after a victory against Virna Jandiroba of Brazil in the UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 321 event at Etihad Arena on October 25, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Robertson enters having won five straight and six of seven since returning to the strawweight division, most recently defeating Amanda Lemos on the scorecards in March. She too is a grappler first, owning the record for the most submission wins of any female fighter in UFC history while also sitting tied with Amanda Nunes for the most overall finishes on the women’s side of the sport with 10.

MORE: Robertson Submission Showcase | Dern's Elite Game

This fight feels like it will hinge on Robertson’s ability to dictate not only where this fight takes place, but how it progresses from there as well. If she’s able to work inside and control things in the clinch or from top position, shutting down Dern’s attempts to create space or hunt submissions, this one could get interesting.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Charles Johnson vs Jose Ochoa

The flyweight division commands main card real estate this weekend as American veteran Charles Johnson faces off with Chute Boxe Diego Lima representative Jose Ochoa.

WATCH: UFC 330 Embedded

This will be Johnson’s fourth start of the year and fifth appearance in the last calendar year dating back to his knockout win over Lone’er Kavanagh in Shanghai last August. He’s alternated results over his last six, entering off a gnarly submission loss to Asu Almabayev in June, but carries a significant experience advantage into this one on Saturday.

Charles Johnson Knocks Out Van | UFC Denver
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Charles Johnson Knocks Out Van | UFC Denver
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Fighting with a heavy heart following the passing of his teammate Allan Nascimento, Ochoa also has history with both Kavanagh and Almabayev, landing on the wrong side of the scorecards in competitive battles with each. In between those contests, the 25-year-old from Peru has posted a stoppage win over Cody Durden and a unanimous decision victory over Clayton Carpenter at UFC 328 in May to move to 9-2 overall.

Ochoa is another of the numerous promising, young talents looking to make waves in the 125-pound ranks, while Johnson owns a spot in the Top 15 and has been the most active fighter on the roster over the last four-plus years. This isn’t quite a “changing of the guard” bout, but it is a great opportunity to get a better read of where Ochoa stands in his development, while seeing if Johnson can once again get himself right back into the win column.

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Mansur Abdul-Malik and Dustin Stoltzfus clash here in a battle between Dana White’s Contender Series graduates with Pennsylvania roots.

Abdul-Malik returns after suffering the first loss of his professional career last time out against Dutch dark horse Yousri Belgaroui. Prior to that, the Pittsburgh-born Season 8 alum had been lights out, logging stoppage wins over Dusko Todorovic, Nick Klein and Antonio Trocoli, and settling for a draw in a prematurely halted bout against Cody Brundage last summer.

Mansur Abdul-Malik submits Antonio Trocoli of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC 323 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Mansur Abdul-Malik submits Antonio Trocoli of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC 323 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Stoltzfus grew up in Lancaster County but has been living in Germany for the last dozen years and returns to his home state aiming to halt a two-fight skid. He’s struggled to find consistent success inside the Octagon but established himself as a tough out and game dance partner, most recently dropping a competitive decision to Kelvin Gastelum last September.

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Can Abdul-Malik bounce back straight away or will Stoltzfus find success in this All-PA clash in the 185-pound ranks? 

Edson Barboza vs Esteban Ribovics

The main card opens in the lightweight division, with Edson Barboza returning to Philadelphia in what should be an all-action matchup with Argentina’s Esteban Ribovics.

In the six-plus years since his clash with Gaethje the last time the UFC was in town, Barboza has dropped to featherweight and returned to the lightweight ranks, going 4-7 during that stretch. What’s not reflected in his record is the level of competition he’s faced, as all of those matchups have come against ranked or highly respected opposition, with the now 40-year-old Brazilian battling tooth-and-nail in victory and defeat.

Bonus Résumé | Edson Barboza
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Bonus Résumé | Edson Barboza
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After earning wins in four of five fights with a split decision loss in a barnburner against Nasrat Haqparast mixed in, Ribovics got a chance to claim a spot in the rankings earlier this year in a pairing with Mateusz Gamrot. Now, the DWCS Class of ’22 alum aims to make another hasty return to the win column while collecting the biggest victory of his career.

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This has all the makings of a barnburner as both men are allergic to being in a boring fight. Don’t believe me? Barboza has 10 Fight of the Night bonuses, good for second-most all-time along with Dustin Poirier, while Ribovics earned three straight prior to his loss to Gamrot.

Expect excitement from the outset.

Preliminary Card Pairings

Chidi Njokuani vs Joel Alvarez

Chidi Njokuani returns to action for the second time this year, looking to halt a two-fight skid in a showdown with late replacement Joel Alvarez.

Chidi Njokuani punches Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Chidi Njokuani punches Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The 37-year-old Contender Series graduate touches down in Philadelphia having dropped back-to-back contests against Carlos Leal and Jake Matthews following a blistering effort against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos last year. Alvarez tags in for Geoff Neal, looking to get things moving in the right direction again himself after running afoul of rising contender Yaroslav Amosov at UFC 328 in May.

Jalin Turner vs Kaue Fernandes

Lightweight finishers Jalin Turner and Kaue Fernandes share the Octagon in a preliminary card bout that should be wildly entertaining and provide answers about where each man stands in the talent-rich division.

Jalin Turner reacts after his victory over Bobby Green in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jalin Turner reacts after his victory over Bobby Green in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Turner returned from a brief retirement last December with a first-round stoppage win over Edson Barboza at UFC 323 and has spent the last several years battling some of the best in the 155-pound weight class. Fernandes has earned three straight victories after landing on the wrong side of a split decision verdict in his debut, most recently cutting down Harry Hardwick with a barrage of low kicks last September.

Donte Johnson vs Eric McConico

Donte Johnson looks to maintain his unbeaten record as he steps in against fellow American Eric McConico in this middleweight contest.

100 Fighters, 10 Weeks, 1 Opportunity | Dana White's Contender Series
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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100 Fighters, 10 Weeks, 1 Opportunity | Dana White's Contender Series
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Following a hard-fought win over Cody Brundage earlier this year, the undefeated Johnson moved to Las Vegas in order to up his training and potentially expedite his growth as a fighter. McConico also owns a split decision win over Brundage and touches down in Philly off a unanimous decision victory over Rodolfo Vieira in April that brought his record level at 2-2 inside the Octagon.

Vicente Luque vs Tresean Gore

Following a successful divisional debut in April, Vicente Luque makes his second middleweight start this weekend against developing TUF alum Tresean Gore.

Vicente Luque battles Geoff Neal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Vicente Luque battles Geoff Neal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

After years in the rankings at welterweight, the 34-year-old Luque made the jump to the 185-pound weight class earlier this year and looked outstanding, dropping and submitting Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 327. Development isn’t linear, and there have been some uneven patches, but Gore continues to show grit and growth each time out and looks to build on his come-from-behind finish of Azamat Bekoev in this one. 

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Rafael Tobias vs Lucas Fernando

It’s an all-Brazilian battle in the light heavyweight division here as Rafael Tobias faces newcomer Lucas Fernando.

Rafael Tobias of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against Jair De Oliveira of Brazil in a light heavyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week seven at UFC APEX on September 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Rafael Tobias of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against Jair De Oliveira of Brazil in a light heavyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week seven at UFC APEX on September 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Un

Tobias earned a dominant win on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series to extend his record to 14-1 and his winning streak to six, but ran into Season 8 grad Diyar Nurgozhay in his debut, losing a decision to the Kazakh fighter. The 29-year-old Fernando competed on Season 7, losing a decision to Cesar Almeida before dropping a decision to Bekoev in an LFA title fight, but has won four straight since to earn a chance to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.

Neil Magny vs Ramiz Brahimaj

Welterweight wins leader Neil Magny makes his first start of 2026 this weekend in a showdown with Dallas-based finisher Ramiz Brahimaj.

Top Finishes | Neil Magny
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Top Finishes | Neil Magny
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Magny makes his 38th UFC start on Saturday, looking to rebound following a first-round submission loss to Amosov in December that snapped a tidy two-fight winning streak. Brahimaj had his three-fight run of success halted in February by Punahele Soriano and returns here looking to avoid back-to-back defeats for the first time in his career.

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Jeremiah Wells vs Myktybek Orolbai

Philadelphia’s Jeremiah Wells gets a home game to start things off on Saturday, facing off with Myktybek Orolbai in an intriguing welterweight pairing.

Jeremiah Wells Finishes McGee With Vicious Left Hook | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett
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Jeremiah Wells Finishes McGee With Vicious Left Hook | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett
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A physical powerhouse who has been limited to seven UFC starts since arriving in the promotion in the summer of 2021, Wells aims to build on his November win over Themba Gorimbo in his first fight in Philly since winning the CFFC welterweight strap in his last pre-UFC appearance. Orolbai, who submitted Uros Medic in his promotional debut, has gone 2-0 since returning to the division, extending his winning streak to three and record to 16-2-1 overall in the process.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry, live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 2026. The early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.