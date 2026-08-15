UFC TONIGHT: Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry

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The challenger collected a pair of wins in 2025 to cement his case as the No. 1 contender, besting Carlos Prates over five rounds in April before doing the same to former champ Belal Muhammad over three frames in November. Despite his winning each of his last five fights on the scorecards, it’s difficult to argue against Machado Garry getting this opportunity given his strength of schedule and the easy marketability of this matchup.

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What is fascinating about this fight — at least to me — is the size difference between the two parties, as Makhachev is giving up four inches in height and reach to “The Future,” who has exhibited excellent takedown defense, sharp footwork and a keen understanding of how to effectively use his length to his advantage. That size difference lingers as a potential X-factor in this contest, and how it impacts the early interactions between the two is something to watch closely this weekend.

Women’s Strawweight Co-Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson

The co-main event sees Mackenzie Dern put the strawweight title on the line for the first time against streaking challenger Gillian Robertson.

Dern claimed the vacant title last October in Abu Dhabi, rallying to defeat Virna Jandiroba after entering the championship rounds down on two of the three scorecards. A multiple-time world champion in Brazilian jiu jitsu and standout submission grappler, the 33-year-old champion has worked diligently to improve her striking during the course of her UFC career, showing marked improvement and dangerous power, as well as unquestioned heart and grit.