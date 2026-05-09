UFC TONIGHT: Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland

Newark has been an annual stop on UFC’s calendar for the last three years and 11 times, dating back to UFC 78: Validation, where Ultimate Fighter winners, future champions, and future Hall of Famers Michael Bisping and Rashad Evans faced off in the main event.
For the second consecutive year, twin title fights top the bill as the Octagon returns to Prudential Center, with Joshua Van defending the flyweight strap against Tatsuro Taira in the co-main event before Khamzat Chimaev puts the middleweight title up for grabs for the first time against former champ Sean Strickland.
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With a stacked supporting cast and plenty of intrigue, UFC 328 promises to be one of the best fight cards of the year from top to bottom, so let’s dive into what’s on deck this weekend.
Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland
Co-Main Event: Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira
Location: Prudential Center —Newark, New Jersey
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Alexander Volkov vs Waldo Cortes Acosta
- Sean Brady vs Joaquin Buckley
- King Green vs Jeremy Stephens
Prelim Matches:
- Ateba Gautier vs Ozzy Diaz
- Joel Alvarez vs Yaroslav Amosov
- Grant Dawson vs Mateusz Rebecki
- Jim Miller vs Jared Gordon
- Roman Kopylov vs Marco Tulio
- Pat Sabatini vs William Gomis
- Baisangur Susurkaev vs Djorden Santos
- Clayton Carpenter vs Jose Ochoa
UFC Middleweight Title Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland
Undefeated champion Khamzat Chimaev returns to action for the first time since claiming the title last August, aiming to defend the middleweight belt against former champion Sean Strickland.
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Chimaev won the title with a dominant showing at UFC 319, pitching a shutout against Dricus Du Plessis, who had zero answers for the wrestling and top position game of the newly minted titleholder. Though he hasn’t been the same ferocious menace he was in each of his first three UFC appearance Chimaev has remained unbeaten while facing stiffer challenges and more scrutiny and has risen to the occasion in impressive fashion in each of his last two outings.
Strickland jumped to the front of the line of title contenders with a brilliant performance against Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez in February, fighting with a greater sense of urgency and more aggression while securing a third-round stoppage win. The 35-year-old has lost each of his last two championship bouts since shocking Israel Adesanya and claiming the title at UFC 293 and will need a performance similar to the one he delivered in Houston if he aims to become a two-time champion this weekend.
WATCH: Tensions Rise Between Chimaev And Strickland At Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Everything about this fight hinges on Strickland’s ability to effectively pressure the champion and successfully defend takedowns, as his personal blend of consistent forward movement and steady output feels like one possible way to contend with Chimaev’s aggressive grappling offense. Du Plessis barely made him work, and the fight turned lopsided in a hurry. If Strickland can’t find a way to get Chimaev moving backwards and land with impact, he could very well suffer the same fate as his South African nemesis.
UFC Flyweight Title Co-Main Event: Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira
Originally scheduled to take place last month at UFC 327, Miami’s loss is Newark’s gain as Joshua Van defends the flyweight title against Japanese contender Tatsuro Taira in Saturday’s co-main event.
Van capped off an incredible 2025 campaign by winning the title from Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 323 last December when the Brazilian suffered an arm injury while bracing to hit the ground while being “tree-topped” by Van. The 24-year-old from Myanmar has won six straight and nine of 10 since arriving in the UFC not even three years ago and has the skills and upside to potentially be a long-reigning champion in this division.
WATCH: Hear From Van And Taira At The UFC 328 Press Conference
Just before Van defeated Pantoja last December, Taira stopped two-time champ Brandon Moreno to close out a dominant performance of his own. The 26-year-old has similarly lost only once inside the Octagon — a split decision to Brandon Royval in a wildly entertaining five-round fight —and has earned finishes in six of his eight UFC wins.
While this profiles as a “striker versus grappler” battle, both men are more well-rounded than those designations suggest, which makes this one feel like more of a battle of wills and endurance than anything else. As simple as it often sounds, whoever is able to dictate the terms of engagement will hold the upper hand, but that resets after every round, so the key will be seeing how each respond if they drop a round or two early in the fight.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Alexander Volkov vs Waldo Cortes Acosta
Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes Acosta meet in a battle of heavyweights, looking to cement their place at the top of the list of active contenders as things in the division start to really get moving for the first time this year.
WATCH: Josh Hokit Takes Aim At Alex Pereira And Ilia Topuria At UFC Freedom 250 Presser
Volkov has been involved in back-to-back debated fights that ended in split decisions, the first a loss to Ciryl Gane in a fight many believed he won, and the second, which he won, last October against Jailton Almeida, where neither man mustered much offense. Prior to those two contests, the Russian veteran was rolling, posting four straight victories while showing an increased aggressiveness in wins over Jairzinho Rosenstruik, Alexandr Romanov, Tai Tuivasa, and Sergei Pavlovich.
Cortes Acosta makes his second appearance of 2026 here, staying true to his desire to remain active. After posting a 4-1 record with a pair of November knockouts last year, “Salsa Boy” started this year with a second-round stoppage win over Derrick Lewis to move to 10-2 inside the Octagon and 17-2 overall.
With the interim title on the line next month at UFC Freedom 250 and Tom Aspinall’s return date still uncertain, these two are looking to lock up pole position for a championship opportunity in the future before the other two members of the Top 5 — Pavlovich and Josh Hokit —return to action. Nothing is ever guaranteed, but an emphatic showing from either side would certainly bolster their case for contention.
Sean Brady vs Joaquin Buckley
Welterweights hoping to do the same as Volkov and Cortes Acosta hit the Octagon ahead of them as Sean Brady faces off with Joaquin Buckley in a pivotal main card matchup.
Brady turned in a brilliant performance last March, jumping into a short-notice assignment opposite Leon Edwards and dominating the former champion for three rounds before submitting him in the fourth. Unfortunately, the Marquez MMA man faltered in November against Michael Morales, halting his three-fight winning streak and leaving him outside of the Top 5 for the time being.
After posting five wins in nine middleweight starts, Buckley dropped to welterweight in 2023 and promptly rattled off six straight wins, culminating in back-to-back finishes of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Colby Covington in 2024. In his lone appearance last year, “New Mansa” was outhustled by former champ Kamaru Usman, sending him into this one looking to regroup.
Will Brady immediately bounce back as he did following the first loss of his career, or can Buckley get back into the win column and creep closer to title contention himself?
King Green vs Jeremy Stephens
Veterans with more than 100 combined professional appearances and 60-plus UFC fights between them face off to open the main card as King Green takes on Jeremy Stephens.
RELATED: King Green Career Retrospective
Despite being one of the elder statesmen of the division, Green remains a dangerous matchup for anyone looking to advance at his expense. After besting Lance Gibson Jr. last December, Green made a quick turnaround and ventured to Mexico City in February, where he collected a second-round stoppage win over Daniel Zellhuber.
A tough out in two divisions throughout his first tour of duty with the UFC, Stephens returned to the fold last May in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, dropping an entertaining decision to Mason Jones. He’s been in there with some of the best the lightweight and featherweight divisions had to offer and will absolutely be chomping at the bit to get his hand raised inside the Octagon again.
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This is an intriguing pairing because, as good as Green has looked over his last couple of outings, Stephens has the type of one-shot power that can interrupt the veteran’s rhythm and shift the tenor of a fight in a flash; it should be interesting to see how this one plays out.
Preliminary Card Pairings
Ateba Gautier vs Ozzy Diaz
Ascending middleweight prospect Ateba Gautier makes his second start of 2026, returning to Las Vegas to take on game veteran Ozzy Diaz.
Gautier faced his first patch of adversity earlier this year, struggling through a three-round grind against Andrey Pulyaev at UFC 324, marking the first time since his professional debut that he won by decision. Diaz scored a unanimous decision win over Djorden Santos in his return to middleweight last March and is the kind of experienced, tested veteran that could give Gautier trouble here.
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Joel Alvarez vs Yaroslav Amosov
Joel Alvarez and Yaroslav Amosov meet in this fascinating pairing of welterweight sophomores looking to move closer to the Top 15.
After years as a gigantic lightweight, Alvarez moved to the 170-pound ranks last year, earning a decision win over Vicente Luque, who became the first to survive to the scorecards while losing to the Spaniard. A former Bellator champion, Amosov rolled into the UFC on the final card of 2025, where he submitted Neil Magny in the opening round to announce his presence as a dark horse in the division.
Grant Dawson vs Mateusz Rebecki
Grant Dawson and Mateusz Rebecki have previously shared the mats at American Top Team, but this weekend, they share the Octagon in Newark.
For the second time in three years, Dawson begins his campaign looking to get things moving in the right direction again after suffering a first-round stoppage loss to Manuel Torres last December at UFC 323. Rebecki landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in each of his two appearances last year, grueling battles with Chris Duncan and Ludovit Klein that each garnered Fight of the Night honors.
Jim Miller vs Jared Gordon
Lightweight veterans Jim Miller and Jared Gordon kick off another year on the active roster together in this “New Jersey vs New York” tussle at UFC 328.
Miller makes UFC start No. 47 with designs on collecting win No. 27 after suffering a loss in his lone appearance of 2025 and dealing with injuries and family challenges since. The 37-year-old Gordon had mixed results last year, earning a knockout win over Thiago Moises in May before falling to Rafa Garcia at Noche UFC in September.
Roman Kopylov vs Marco Tulio
Aggressive middleweights meet on the early prelims as Roman Kopylov faces off with Marco Tulio.
Kopylov has been one of the more active members of the 185-pound ranks over the last three years, amassing a 5-3 record with wins over Punahele Soriano, Cesar Almeida, and Chris Curtis. Tulio began his rookie year in the UFC with stoppage wins over Ihor Potieria and Tresean Gore, but faltered in November, landing on the wrong side of a similar result against Christian Leroy Duncan.
Pat Sabatini vs William Gomis
Veteran grinder Pat Sabatini looks to add to his winning streak, while William Gomis ventures across the pond in search of the biggest win of his career.
The 35-year-old Sabatini touches down in Newark having won three straight and eight of 10 in the UFC, most recently outworking Chepe Mariscal to earn a measure of revenge from their regional days. Gomis rebounded from his first UFC loss with a win over former KSW champ Robert Ruchala last September, moving to 5-1 inside the Octagon overall with the victory.
Baisangur Susurkaev vs Djorden Santos
One of last year’s top newcomers, Baisangur Susurkaev, makes his first start of 2026 against fellow Contender Series grad Djorden Santos.
Susurkaev made a four-day turnaround after earning his contract to collect his first win, then followed it up with a third-round knockout of Eric McConico in November. Santos dropped his promotional debut to the previously discussed Ozzy Diaz, but bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Danny Barlow last October in Vancouver.
Clayton Carpenter vs Jose Ochoa
Flyweights kick off the show at UFC 328 as Clayton Carpenter takes on Jose Ochoa.
The MMA Lab product Carpenter has posted results in pairs through his first four UFC appearances, winning his first two bouts by submission before dropping his last two outings against Tagir Ulanbekov and Jafel Filho. Ochoa debuted with a loss to Lone’er Kavanagh, then rebounded with a knockout win over Cody Durden before taking a short-notice assignment against Top 10 talent Asu Almabayev last July and landing on the wrong side of the scorecards, falling to 8-2 overall in the process.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.