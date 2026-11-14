UFC Tonight: Fight By Fight Preview | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

UFC makes its annual pilgrimage to Madison Square Garden this weekend bringing Polymarket UFC 334 to the hallowed New York City arena on Saturday night.
Headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit with the delayed bantamweight title grudge match between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes in a supporting role, this weekend’s event falls in line with the history of stop on the UFC calendar, offering an exciting blend of big stakes, exciting matchups, and a number of intriguing names hope to launch themselves to bigger and better in the coming year.
How To Watch And Stream Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit
Here’s a full breakdown of the matchups set to hit the Octagon this weekend.
Heavyweight Championship Main Event: Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit
Bantamweight Championship Co-Main Event: Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes
Location: Madison Square Garden — New York City
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matchups:
- Caio Borralho vs Yousri Belgaroui
- Uros Medic vs Kevin Holland
- Bilal Hasan vs Luis Gurule
Preliminary Card Matchups:
- Stephen Thompson vs Charles Radtke
- Drew Dober vs Chris Duncan
- Jim Miller vs Terrance McKinney
- Donte Johnson vs Cesar Almeida
- Jared Gordon vs Melquizael Costa
- Macy Chiasson vs Bia Mesquita
- Evan Elder vs Samuel Sanches
Heavyweight Championship Main Event: Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit
The heavyweight division looks to find some stability as freshly minted undisputed champion Ciryl Gane defends his title against polarizing rising star Josh Hokit.
Gane has been one of top heavyweights on the roster for the last seven years, having twice claimed interim gold and twice challenged for the undisputed heavyweight title while amassing an 11-2 record with one no contest inside the Octagon. He dominated Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 to win the interim title for a second time and was elevated to undisputed when Tom Aspinall suffered a setback from the eye injuries sustained in his bout with Gane last October.
READ: Josh Hokit Is Ready To Take Over | Ciryl Gane: Unbothered And Focused The Present
Hokit fights for gold just 16 months after claiming his spot on the roster and 53 weeks since making his promotional debut. The former D-I wrestler and football player, who logged practice squad reps in the NFL before transitioning to MMA, expedited his rise with his personality, but he produced in the Octagon as well. In his last two outings, he earned wins over veterans Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis to move to 10-0 for his career.
On paper, all the advantages are in Gane’s favor: he’s bigger, faster, more skilled, and more experienced, but that doesn’t guarantee anything because Hokit is tenacious, talented, and playing with house money right now. What’ll be interesting to see is how the interactions between the two — namely Hokit’s nonstop nattering — impacts the typically “laissez-faire” French standout.
Watch All The Action Saturday On Paramount+
It would be incredible if Hokit could go from winning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last summer to sitting atop the heavyweight division this quickly. At the same time, this is a chance for Gane to really show his class and establish himself as the top man in the division for the time being.
Bantamweight Championship Co-Main Event: Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes
Originally scheduled for UFC 324 in January, Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes will finally share the Octagon in a battle for the UFC women’s bantamweight title.
A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Harrison signed with the UFC heading into 2024 and went on to submit Holly Holm and defeat Ketlen Vieira to set up a championship fight with Julianna Pena at UFC 316, where she dominated on the canvas and claimed the title with a second-round kimura finish. Afterward, Nunes stepped into the Octagon to face off with Harrison and announce her return to action.
Nunes was in a class of her own from July 2016 to her retirement in June 2023, collecting and defending belts in two weightclasses while tallying a litany of other records. Nunes is widely considered the greatest female fighter of all time and is on the short-list of the best fighters of her generation.
RELATED: Legacy At Stake | Amanda Nunes Came Back For What’s Hers | Kayla Harrison Is Primed And Ready For Her Dream Fight
Originally booked in January, Harrison was forced to withdraw with a neck injury that required surgery. That delay is one of the biggest x-factors hanging over this fight, which is one of the clearer “grappler versus striker pairings we’ve seen in the UFC.”
Additional Main Card Matchups
Caio Borralho vs Yousri Belgaroui
The final non-title fight of the evening takes place in the middleweight division, with fifth-ranked standout Caio Borralho facing off with streaking dark horse Yousri Belgaroui.
Borralho rebounded from his first setback inside the Octagon earlier this year, thoroughly out-working Reiner de Ridder at UFC 326 to cement his standing in the weightclass. With the direction at the tippy-top of the division still unclear, “The Natural” slides back into the fray in hopes of defending his place in the pecking order once again.
WATCH: Caio Borralho: "There Are Levels In This Game" | Yousri Belgaroui "There Are Tricks Up My Sleeve People Haven't Seen"
Belgaroui touches down in NYC on an outstanding run. He earned impressive finishes in each of his first three UFC starts, leaning on his kickboxing pedigree, size and reach to present as a difficult puzzle at 185-pounds. This is a massive step up for the Dutch striker, but he has looked so good that it makes sense to toss him into the deep end.
Uroš Medić vs Kevin Holland
Surging Serbian Uroš Medić aims to extend his winning streak to five as he faces off with divisional stalwart Kevin Holland in what should be an all-action affair.
READ: Uroš Medić: ‘This Is My Time Now’
Medić has been running red hot for 16 months now, earning four straight first-round stoppage wins heading into this one, including consecutive bonus-winning efforts earlier this year. Last time out, he returned home to Serbia and headlined the promotion’s first show in the Balkan nation, knocking out Daniel Rodriguez.
Moving between middleweight and welterweight throughout his career, Holland has been ranked in both divisions at times and remains a credible threat against anyone in the 170-pound ranks. He got things moving in the right direction again earlier this year with a win over Randy Brown and will look to halt Medic’s impressive run of success here.
This is such a compelling matchup as Holland has never been knocked out and carries a 10-inch reach advantage into this on, but Medić has wasted little time making his reads and finding the mark.
Bilal Hasan vs Luis Gurule
Saturday’s main card kicks off in the flyweight division with a clash between Dana White’s Contender Series grads as Season 10 standout Bilal Hasan takes on Season 8 alumnus Luis Gurule.
RELATED: Bilal Hasan: 'This Is What I'm Meant To Do'
Unbeaten in 11 pro fights with nine consecutive finishes, Hasan scored his debut win just 18 days after earning his contract on DWCS. The 25-year-old fought exclusively under the CFFC banner during his days on the regional circuit, so returning to the East Coast for his sophomore outing in the Octagon will surely carry some familiarity.
Gurule registered his first UFC win in May, getting the better of Daniel Barez. Rather than relishing in the win, “Grim” accepted a short-notice assignment in Macau two weeks later but was quickly submitted by Rei Tsuruya.
This should be a solid litmus test for Hasan as Gurule is battle-tested from a good team. As a main card opener and showcase opportunity for “The IndoNinja,” expect fireworks and something memorable here.
WATCH: Bilal Hasan Lands Statement KO During UFC Debut | UFC Shanghai
Preliminary Card Pairings
Stephen Thompson vs Charles Radtke
Two-time title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson makes the final walk of his career this weekend, closing things out in a matchup with dangerous Charles Radtke.
After fighting for gold for the first time at MSG and a long career as a contender, Thompson has been limited to a single appearance each of the last four years, landing on the wrong side in each of his last three outings. Radtke has shown more diversity in his game of late, utilizing his grappling in consecutive wins over Daniel Frunza and Francisco Prado while still carrying explosive power in his hands.
READ: The Swan Song of Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson
Drew Dober vs Chris Duncan
This one should be fireworks as all-action bonus-magnets Drew Dober and Chris Duncan share the Octagon in New York City.
WATCH: Drew Dober TKOs Michael Johnson In The Second | UFC 326
Now 38, Dober enters on a two-fight winning streak, collecting bonuses in stoppage victories over Kyle Prepolec and Michael Johnson. Duncan parlayed four straight wins with three finishes and two bonuses into a main event assignment in April and now aims to get things moving in the right direction again by taking out the tenured veteran Dober.
Jim Miller vs Terrance McKinney
Jim Miller continues his march towards 50 UFC appearances in what should be a compelling matchup with “kill or be killed” fighter Terrance McKinney.
The 43-year-old Miller picked up his 28th win in his 47th Octagon appearance in May, clamping onto a guillotine choke onto Jared Gordon at UFC 328, and returns looking for another against McKinney. “T. Wrecks” has never seen the scorecards and hasn’t ventured beyond the opening round over his last eight fights, posting a 5-3 record during that time.
WATCH: Jim Miller Locks In First-Round Guillotine On Jared Gordon | UFC 328
Donte Johnson vs Cesar Almeida
Rising star Donte Johnson faces off with fellow Dana White’s Contender Series grad Cesar Almeida in a middleweight bout in a litmus test for Johnson.
Johnson earned his place on the roster with a win at heavyweight but has since relocated to the 185-pound weight class where he collected three straight wins, most recently making quick work of Eric McConico. Almeida won three of his first four UFC starts, including a hellacious knockout victory over Abdul Razak Alhassan, but has faltered in each of his last two outings and was most recently stopped in the first round by Damian Pinas.
Jared Gordon vs Melquizael Costa
New Yorker Jared Gordon returns home looking to secure his second win at MSG as he welcomes Melquizael Costa to the lightweight division.
Hailing from Queens, Gordon shined in his first MSG appearance three years ago when he stopped Mark Madsen, but he has gone just 1-3 since. Costa claimed a first-round finish of Dan Ige in February to extend his winning streak to six before a main event loss to Arnold Allen prompted a shift to lightweight.
WATCH: Melquizael Costa TKOs Dan Ige In The First | UFC Houston
Macy Chiasson vs Bia Mesquita
Perennial bantamweight contender Macy Chiasson stands in as the veteran measuring stick for undefeated rising star Bia Mesquita on Saturday night.
Now 35 years old, Chiasson lands in NYC sitting at No. 9 in the rankings and stuck in a three-fight funk. On the other end, Mesquita is 3-0 in the Octagon with three finishes. Undefeated at 8-0, Mesquita made a quick climb into the top-15 while showcasing the grappling acumen that earned her 10 world championships during her Brazilian jiu jitsu career.
WATCH: Bia Mesquita Gets R1 Armbar Against Melissa Mullins | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi
Evan Elder vs Samuel Sanches
Lightweights Evan Elder and Samuel Sanches look to set the tone of the night as they face off early in the Polymarket UFC 334 prelims.
Although he has earned three straight wins, Elder has been unable to take full advantage of those victories as this will be just his third appearance since the summer of 2023. Sanches showed why is nicknamed “The Prodigy” in his Contender Series win over Chasen Blair last season, patiently dealing with the American on his back before peeling him off and putting him out to earn his 11th win in a dozen pro starts.
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.