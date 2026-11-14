UFC Tonight: Fight By Fight Preview | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

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The heavyweight division looks to find some stability as freshly minted undisputed champion Ciryl Gane defends his title against polarizing rising star Josh Hokit.

Gane has been one of top heavyweights on the roster for the last seven years, having twice claimed interim gold and twice challenged for the undisputed heavyweight title while amassing an 11-2 record with one no contest inside the Octagon. He dominated Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 to win the interim title for a second time and was elevated to undisputed when Tom Aspinall suffered a setback from the eye injuries sustained in his bout with Gane last October.

READ: Josh Hokit Is Ready To Take Over | Ciryl Gane: Unbothered And Focused The Present

Hokit fights for gold just 16 months after claiming his spot on the roster and 53 weeks since making his promotional debut. The former D-I wrestler and football player, who logged practice squad reps in the NFL before transitioning to MMA, expedited his rise with his personality, but he produced in the Octagon as well. In his last two outings, he earned wins over veterans Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis to move to 10-0 for his career.