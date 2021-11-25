Things We're Thankful For

Whenever a belt is on the line, there are expectations that come with a fight of such magnitude. To say that Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega met those expectations would be an understatement.

Both featherweights showed everything you want to see out of two championship level competitors and, to top it off, the third round of the fight might be the craziest round out of any title fight I’ve ever seen.

In the end, Volkanovski’s endless gas tank, toughness and outstanding pressure were too much for Ortega, and he was able to defend his featherweight title. What a fight.

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler

UFC 268 – November 6, 2021