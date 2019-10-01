UFC Tampa: The Scorecard

1 – Cub Swanson

Whether you know Cub Swanson personally or not, if you’ve followed his career for any length of time, you’ll agree that he’s one of the most genuine people in the fight game. And when you have that type of respect for someone, it’s hard to see them go through hard times, and Swanson certainly was during a four-fight losing streak. If it hit five on Saturday against Kron Gracie, Swanson’s fighting future had to be in doubt, but with his back against the wall, he dug deep and pulled out a vintage Swanson performance in beating his previously unbeaten foe. With a perfect game plan to keep the fight standing, Swanson weathered some tough moments to get the victory, and you can tell on his face what it meant to him. As for Gracie, kudos to him for his effort as well, because it takes two to make a fight, and he showed up to do just that.