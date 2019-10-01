UFC Tampa Results

Joanna Jedrzejczyk def Michelle Waterson by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3)

Returning to the strawweight division she ruled for over two and half years, Joanna Jedrzejczyk was in championship form in the UFC Tampa main event Saturday night, as she scored a five-round unanimous decision over Michelle Waterson.

Scores were 50-45 twice and 49-46 for the No. 5-ranked Jedrzejczyk, now 16-3. The No. 7-ranked Waterson falls to 17-7.

The two traded kicks early, which surprisingly led to a takedown attempt by Waterson. Jedrzejczyk avoided the mat but was forced to defend some clinch work before getting free. Waterson kept looking to grapple with the former champ, but as the round progressed, Jedrzejczyk had more and more success with striking on the inside, allowing her to take the frame.

Jedrzejczyk didn’t stray from the game plan in the second, as she peppered Waterson with punches and kicks, producing more blood from the Albuquerque native’s nose.

Just before the midway point of round three, Jedrzejczyk mauled Waterson and dragged her to the canvas, and while they didn’t stay there long, the Poland native had sent a message to her opponent that she was willing to go wherever she needed to in order to secure the win. Yet just when Jedrzejczyk appeared to be pulling away, Waterson was able to take her down and get to her back, where she nearly sunk in a rear naked choke. Jedrzejczyk stayed cool and got to her feet, and when she escaped just before the horn, she fired off a series of strikes that had the crowd roaring.

Jedrzejczyk avoided the mat in the fourth frame and even picked up a brief takedown of her own, and around that trip to the canvas, she kept the steady pressure on with her striking, even though her right foot was shown to be badly swollen between rounds.

Refusing to give ground, Waterson gave her grappling another shot in the fifth, and with a little over two minutes left, she got to Jedrzejczyk and took her back. Jedrzejczyk rose and ultimately broke loose, avoiding the danger she was in late in the third round. With a minute left, neither fighter stopped trying to win, but by the time the final horn sounded, it was clearly Jedrzejczyk’s night.