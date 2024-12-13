UFC Tampa | Dana White Contender Series Shine

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Born in New York, but training out of Tampa, Florida, is Billy Quarantillo. Since making his UFC debut in December 2019, he’s gone 6-4 inside the Octagon and is coming off a submission loss to Youssef Zalal earlier this year. Despite some inconsistency as of late, Quarantillo is a fan favorite because of the way he finishes fights. With three knockouts and one submission, he’s ended the fight on his own terms in four out of his six wins.

Quarantillo’s first chance at a UFC contract was when he competed on The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Faber in 2015. He lost in his second bout as a member of Team Faber, but after going 5-1 on the regional circuit, he earned a contract with a knockout victory over Kamuela Kirk in front of Dana White.

Order UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan

Vitor Petrino