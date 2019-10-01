UFC Tampa: Bonus Coverage

Fight of the Night

Cub Swanson vs Kron Gracie

Did anyone anticipate three rounds of phone booth dirty boxing between Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie?

Swanson and Gracie never slowed down, with both fighters landing blow after blow in the center of the Octagon. Swanson kept ripping Gracie to the body but Gracie kept walking toward him like a zombie. But by the time the final seconds came off the clock it was clear that Swanson had earned himself an important victory.

And you could feel just how relieved he was to get back into the win column. Swanson let his emotions flow, reminding spectators just how taxing and difficult the fight game can be.

All the talk in the lead up to this fight was about how Swanson would handle Gracie's ground game. But it was clear that Gracie wanted to show his standup game and heart. He earned a lot of respect last night, and regardless of the outcome he has a great future at featherweight.