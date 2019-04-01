UFC Tampa 50/50 Jackpot Exceeds $21,000

The 50/50 generated a total jackpot of $21,800, with 50% of the proceeds ($10,900) benefiting the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and the remaining 50% going to the lucky raffle ticket holder, Gary Fromaro, who came forward immeditaley after the event.

Fromaro and his two friends split two $40 raffle tickets, turning $80 into $10,900. This was their first UFC event, and they came to support UFC welterweight Niko Price, as all of them are local residents of Cape Coral. All three friends plan on using their winnings to complete home repairs and take a group family cruise.

"We buy 50/50 raffle tickets all the time, usually on cruises," said Fromaro. "It's great, these raffles usually go towards a great cause, and there's a chance you could win. I have won 50/50 raffles before, but not for anywhere near this amount. This money will go towards finishing home repairs and our upcoming family cruise in November."

Keep an eye out for the next UFC 50/50 raffle at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: REYES vs. WEIDMAN on Friday, October 18, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. UFC will be partnering with the Boston Bruins, with net proceeds benefitting the Boston Bruins Foundation.