UFC Tampa 50/50 Jackpot Exceeds $21,000

The UFC teamed up with the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation to put on a 50/50 at UFC Tampa
By Brian Smith
• Oct. 15, 2019
On Saturday, October 12, UFC visited Tampa, Florida, as AMALIE Arena hosted UFC FIGHT NIGHT: JOANNA vs. WATERSON. During the event, UFC teamed up with the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation, which invests its resources and leadership for the enrichment of the people of Tampa.
Over the past year, UFC has conducted ten 50/50 raffles that have collectively grossed more than $423,000, with net proceeds benefitting local charitable organizations in the cities that host UFC during Fight Week.
"This was our first opportunity at running the raffle during a non-hockey event, and we are very happy with our jackpot!" said Missy Davis, Senior Manager of Foundation & Finance – Tampa Bay Sports & Entertainment. "This event with UFC allowed the Lightning Foundation to engage a wider audience that can give back to our community. The winners were new to our raffle and were happy to learn about where their donations were going. It was a great experience for everyone!"
The 50/50 generated a total jackpot of $21,800, with 50% of the proceeds ($10,900) benefiting the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and the remaining 50% going to the lucky raffle ticket holder, Gary Fromaro, who came forward immeditaley after the event.
Fromaro and his two friends split two $40 raffle tickets, turning $80 into $10,900. This was their first UFC event, and they came to support UFC welterweight Niko Price, as all of them are local residents of Cape Coral. All three friends plan on using their winnings to complete home repairs and take a group family cruise.
"We buy 50/50 raffle tickets all the time, usually on cruises," said Fromaro. "It's great, these raffles usually go towards a great cause, and there's a chance you could win. I have won 50/50 raffles before, but not for anywhere near this amount. This money will go towards finishing home repairs and our upcoming family cruise in November."
Keep an eye out for the next UFC 50/50 raffle at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: REYES vs. WEIDMAN on Friday, October 18, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. UFC will be partnering with the Boston Bruins, with net proceeds benefitting the Boston Bruins Foundation.