UFC Supports Las Vegas Valley COVID-19 Relief Efforts

On April 13, UFC partnered with Las Vegas-based restoration and cleanup companies Valley Enterprises and Summit Restoration to provide free emergency vehicle disinfection for healthcare workers’ cars and first responder emergency vehicles.
Both UFC and the Las Vegas Athletic Club are hosting the service, which currently does not have a set end date, at their facilities. The service is offered Monday and Wednesday from 9am-5pm at the UFC headquarters and Tuesday and Thursday from 9am-5pm at LVAC at 9065 S. Eastern Ave.
The service takes about 10 minutes for a squad car and 15 minutes for a rescue unit. An average of 42 vehicles are being cleaned a day, including vehicles from the City of Las Vegas Fire Department, CCSD Police Services, Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol and UNLV University Police Services.
Chris Zundel, owner of Valley Enterprises, understands how important this service is and felt that this was something that his company had to do.
“We’ve been in the valley for 27 years providing service to medical facilities, and when this broke out, we had the equipment and the staff and when we reached out there was a need for it,” Zundel said. “We reached out to the UFC when we got the locations and the UFC provided this location which was perfect for Las Vegas County Fire and for Las Vegas Metro PD, so it worked out really well to provide this service.”
Zundel and team disinfect the inside of vehicles using some of the machines that are in operating rooms in medical facilities.
Maintaining safe and clean equipment is critical to the peace of mind and operation for emergency responders like Jonathan Wiercinski, Deputy Fire Chief – Clark County Fire Department.
“What it does is it gives us a much-needed opportunity to have the crews know that their rigs are decontaminated so they can focus on the job and task at hand,” Wiercinski said. “Every day our crews, by crews I mean law enforcement, fire department, health care workers, they are being asked to do some difficult jobs and this gives them the confidence to move forward and use the tools we provide them.”
UFC thanks all healthcare workers and first responders for the service during this time.
Here are some other ways the UFC has contributed to the COVID-19 relief efforts:
UFC equipment team members are handmaking head and mask covers for use by local medical personnel via donations. Our employees have made and donated more than 250 to date and will continue to make as many as possible for local health care professionals.
On March 7, UFC raised more than $73,000 for Three Square Food Bank during UFC 248, with the funds raised being used for their annual Bag Hunger Campaign, providing food for disadvantaged children who are now out of school due to COVID-19;
During the month of March and first week of April, UFC produced its most charitable campaign with global sweepstakes platform Omaze, raising more than $63,000 for Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. The funds raised are benefitting the organization’s #WishesAreWaiting campaign, that will help provide lifechanging experiences for children with critical illnesses once we get past COVID-19.