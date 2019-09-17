UFC Supports Kline Veterans Fund 9/11 Tribute To Veterans And First Responders
UFC and Las Vegas Lights FC co-host Kline Veterans Fund during match on 9/11.
On Wednesday, September 11, over 5,000 fans gathered at Cashman Field for the Kline Veterans Fund Tribute to Veterans and First Responders during the Las Vegas Lights FC match
The UNLV Rebel Battalion honor guard presented colors while EMMY-Award winning actress and vocalist Vita Corimbi Drew sang our national anthem. Jeremy Sonenschein, a former FDNY firefighter/paramedic was honored as the game's pink scarf recipient. Veterans, first responders, and medical personnel were honored by the crowd during a halftime ceremony.
Stephanie Helms, Executive Director of Kline Veterans Fund Said: "It was heartwarming to see so much of the Las Vegas community come together in reverence for 9/11 to honor the thousands of lives lost and to pay tribute to our veterans and first responders who heed the call to protect and defend us every day. We are so appreciative of our community partners UFC and the Lights organization for their commitment to helping homeless veterans in Southern Nevada."
"It's always fulfilling to put on an event honoring our heroes and it's even better when you have great local partners. Working with the Kline Veterans Fund and UFC to co-host our Tribute to Veterans and First Responders this year was an amazing experience. We were able to unite the community for an amazing cause while honoring countless heroes in the process." Bobby Long, Las Vegas Lights FC