From Football To Fighting

UFC middleweight and light heavyweight Eryk Anders has made waves in the UFC with his power and his heart, something that he put on display from 2006 to 2009 as a linebacker at the University of Alabama. Anders started 14 games in his senior season including the 2009 BCS National Championship game. Anders and the Crimson Tide would go on to defeat the Texas Longhorns 37-to-21. Anders led the team with seven tackles and forced a fumble in that game.

Anders would make his professional MMA debut in 2015 before fighting his way to the UFC in 2017. He has gone 5-4 in nine UFC bouts.

