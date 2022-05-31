UFC Strike Releases The Dojo Pack Drop Featuring Iconic Karate-Inspired Athletes

The Dojo Pack drops June 1st at 11am PT. Learn about The Dojo Pack on its official details page.

The NFT drop includes nine moments including four (out of 6,000) contender Moments featuring Robert Whittaker, Gunnar Nelson, Giga Chikadze, and Manon Fiorot, four (out of 980) new challenger Moments featuring Stephen Thompson, Uriah Hall, Michelle Waterson, and Bas Rutten, and one (out of 80) new Lyoto Machida champion Moment.

You can find these nine Moments in the “Dojo” special edition Pack Drop. Upon completion of a Collection Challenge, you can receive a Georges “Rush” St-Pierre Moment not obtainable from packs.

Running to the cage in a karate Gi and headband, St-Pierre embodied what it meant to be a mixed martial artist. A 3rd dan black belt in Kyokushin Karate, St-Pierre had nine title defenses in UFC and became champion at both welterweight and middleweight.

At UFC 65, St-Pierre went toe-to-toe with Matt Hughes, who defeated St-Pierre two years prior to become the welterweight champion. This NFT moment presents St-Pierre’s unforgettable head kick and ensuing ground and pound to earn his first ever UFC title.

Making his UFC Strike debut, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson’s moment displays a highlight-reel spinning hook kick knockout against Jake Ellenberger that stole the show at The Ultimate Fighter season 21 finale. Embodying the skills and mentality of a karate master, Wonderboy’s 57-0 professional kickboxing records makes him one of UFC’s all-time dangerous strikers.

As her nicknames indicates, “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson holds a black belt in American Freestyle Karate and has been a force in the UFC strawweight division the last six years. Waterson uses her diverse striking to force takedowns from her opponents, which she welcomes. Waterson used her well rounded game to dominate fellow contender Felice Herrig at UFC 229, highlighted in her challenger Moment.

Former welterweight champion Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker’s skills compare quite similarly to Waterson. If his favorite 1-2 head kick combination doesn’t sit his opponent down, a single leg takedown will. Whittaker’s contender Moment showcases the Reaper putting all his skills together, dropping Brad Tavares with a huge left hook and finishing him off with vicious ground and pound at UFC Fight Night 65.

After knocking out Rashad Evans at UFC 98, Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida announced, “Karate is back! Machida Karate,” introducing to fans a new style of fighting, one that relies on elusiveness and effective counterstriking to lull your opponents into traps. Machida’s consistent dominance using this style made him a legend of the sport and UFC. Check out his champion Moment in The Dojo pack.

Ready to get started and collect all these memorable karate-inspired NFTs?