Carla Esparza (2014-15) defeated Rose Namajunas via third-round submission at The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale (12/12/14) to become the inaugural UFC strawweight champion. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/35433 The bout was the finale of the TUF 20 tournament created to crown a 115-pound champion in the UFC.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (2015-17) defeated Esparza via second-round TKO at UFC 185 (3/14/15) to win the strawweight title. https://ufcfightpass.com/video/36864 Jedrzejczyk successfully defended the title against Jessica Penne https://ufcfightpass.com/video/40141 , Valerie Letourneau https://ufcfightpass.com/video/37718 , Claudia Gadelha https://ufcfightpass.com/video/41797 , Karolina Kowalkiewicz https://ufcfightpass.com/video/47901 and Jessica Andrade https://ufcfightpass.com/video/56351