UFC Strawweight Title Lineage

In 2014, the world was introduced to the first group of women that would be competing in the UFC’s strawweight division, with the 20th season of The Ultimate Fighter set to crown its first champion.

Traditionally, the winner of the tournament would be awarded a UFC contract. Yet for the first time in the show’s history, 16 women battled to become a UFC champion, showcasing a new era of elite mixed martial artists.

Five women have been crowned champion in the division’s first seven years. Take a look back at the title lineage of the UFC’s strawweight division:

Carla Esparza (2014-2015)